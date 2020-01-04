Letters to the Editor, Jan. 4

TIME CAPSULE

Re “Test of time” (Letters to the Editor, Dec. 27): The letter author is probably being a bit too good in suggesting 2020 is the final 12 months of the last decade as a substitute of 2019. As a decade is any interval of 10 years, you possibly can say that yearly is the tip of a decade. We simply select to rejoice these many years with a standard 10s digit: The ’60s, ’90s and ’20s, and many others.

Ken Dale

Whitby

(Let’s evaluation this within the subsequent decade)

BIG SMOKE A JOKE

Years in the past, I’d plan a visit to the Large Smoke. On the 401, I needed to resolve whether or not to take the speedy subway or drive down and take a look at the town. The primary cease was to take a look at the Eaton Centre. I’d stroll right down to the theatre, gawking on the tall buildings. After having fun with the play, I’d get your hands on one of many enjoyable and fairly priced eateries like Ed’s Warehouse or the Spaghetti Manufacturing facility. After a pleasant dinner, I’d head up to take a look at Yorkdale. After all of the gawking and procuring, I’d head again up north. At present as I drive the 401, I ponder whose turf I’m in. There isn’t any query however to make use of the subway – a drive would take so lengthy attributable to detours and building, to not point out the stress. I take a look at the Eaton Centre however my stroll was not so nice attempting to keep away from the road people doing their factor and the loopy couriers flying previous. I loved the play. The place to eat? My pockets stated no to the stylish eating places and settled for the Golden Arches and an exit from the just about empty downtown. I did learn the way I can trip at no cost on the TTC from the fare jumpers. A fast test of Yorkdale and I notice it’s out of my league. As I drive house, I’m happy I escaped any drive-by shootings. The town has a lot to supply. The councillors want to come back out from underneath their rock and get at it.

Al Inexperienced

Barrie

(Please come once more)

CUTTING EDGE

If discount of councillors in Toronto to 25 had no opposed impact on the town, do you suppose that lowering the variety of MPs and MPPs equally would end in the identical? This would definitely be an enormous taxpayer financial savings contemplating salaries, pensions, advantages, workplace bills and help employees. Simply an opinion.

Peter Jovic

Orangeville

(Makes an excessive amount of sense)

SORRY, TORY

One other excellent article by Sue-Ann Levy (“Bid process flawed,” Dec. 17). “Cowardly, lazy and self-serving politicians” is how she describes John Tory and his cohorts. Unhappy however true. LiUNA is now in cost? Cressy and Bailao are laughing. However they have been all elected by GTA taxpayers who believed Tory’s phony guarantees. I used to be certainly one of them. Why, John? Blaming Doug Ford to your fibs received’t get you re-elected ever once more.

Patricia Starr

Toronto

(Levy tells it like it’s)