Letters to the Editor, Jan. 7

RIGHT SIDE OF HISTORY

Within the interval earlier than a battle begins, there’ll at all times be individuals who communicate out for peace. And there’ll at all times be individuals who try and smear them, calling them “pro-terror,” “anti-troop” or “unpatriotic.” We noticed this through the Afghanistan battle, when NDP chief Jack Layton was labelled “Taliban Jack” for proposing a negotiated peace. Hundreds of deaths later, because the U.S. now turns to negotiations, it seems Layton was proper. We noticed this through the Iraq Conflict, when early anti-war protesters have been described as “Saddam loyalists.” As time handed, public opinion shifted dramatically. It’s now the common sense place that the Iraq Conflict was a colossal mistake. And we see it once more at this time, from Brian Lilley, whose protection of Saturday’s peace rally in Toronto tries to malign its contributors, together with NDP MPPs Marit Stiles and Rima Berns-McGown (“Dippers cope with the satan, Jan. 6). It isn’t at all times straightforward to take a stand for peace, particularly when battle drums beat the loudest and worry and anger gasoline the political local weather. However those that do, like Stiles and Berns-McGown, must be applauded for his or her braveness and precept. I want extra leaders would be part of them.

James Clark

Toronto

(The rally was organized by an NDP candidate within the final election. This get together has an issue with their so-called want for peace and mistaking that for being sympathizers of terrorist regimes)

UNJUSTIFIED

Brian Lilley’s try and discredit Saturday’s anti-war rally is a determined try and distract readers from the true points at stake within the U.S.-Iran disaster (“Dippers cope with the satan, Jan. 6). As we now know, the 2003 battle on Iraq — initiated on false pretexts — was unlawful beneath worldwide regulation. Effectively over one million Iraqis died because of this. The financial, cultural and emotional devastation is unimaginable for these of us who didn’t expertise it immediately. President Trump’s assassination of an Iranian official additionally violates worldwide regulation. As in 2003, there is no such thing as a proof for the U.S. authorities’s claims to justify this motion. Any escalation of drive towards Iran may unleash a battle much more damaging than the Iraq battle, with probably tens of millions extra killed and wounded. Everybody at Saturday’s rally — together with NDP MPPs Rima Berns-McGown and Marit Stiles — have been proper to peacefully reveal their opposition to this nightmare situation. They are going to be on the fitting facet of historical past. Lilley might have realized nothing within the years for the reason that U.S. bombing of Iraq. Nevertheless, I’m assured Toronto Solar readers are far wiser.

Pam Frache

Toronto

(We are able to all be as forgiving and understanding as we wish. However right here’s a actuality for you: This man was answerable for dying of too many Canadians, peace loving Iranians and harmless civilians. NDP MPPs took half in celebrating a terrorist. Interval)

WE GOT YOU, RAPTORS

I simply needed to let the NBA, Toronto Raptors and other people again East know that we right here within the West — and particularly Vancouver Island — are with the Raptors, and that they’ve many, many followers within the West. By no means heard something from the NBA or Raptors group about this — we don’t wish to really feel unnoticed. Good luck, Toronto Raptors. We’re all with you all the way in which.

Islay Model

Ladysmith, B.C.

(They are surely Canada’s staff!)