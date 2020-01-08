Letters to the Editor, Jan. 8

WALKING WITHOUT A CARE

I’ve spent the previous 15 years driving to and from Toronto and must touch upon all of the automotive hating that goes on from many readers (normally within the Toronto Star). One of many greatest issues I see is that some pedestrians don’t even care if the sunshine is pink or inexperienced! They simply stroll throughout the road and anticipate you to cease. In case you occur to hit your horn, then they’re extra more likely to spit or bang in your automotive (each have occurred to me!). I’ve seen individuals in wheelchairs, particularly within the downtown core, holding up site visitors late at night time whereas they go from automotive to automotive asking for cash. It’s extraordinarily harmful and but I see these similar individuals doing the identical factor day-after-day. Why are the police not actively coping with this? If we began getting robust on jay-walking (as different main cities do), then we’d see a drop in pedestrian deaths and drivers wouldn’t at all times be those who’re blamed! Thanks for listening!

Neil Stark

Mississauga

(The notion has at all times been in the event you’re driving the automotive, then you definitely bear a better accountability. However in actuality, everybody on the street wants to concentrate on what’s happening round them. And sure, the police do have to be extra engaged about cracking down on jaywalking)

AN ESCALATION TO WAR

One can justify doing or not doing one thing. The usA. is an efficient trainer for us in that dictum. There may be an unwritten worldwide protocol head of state is resistant to assassination by different nations. However in response to Donald Trump/U.S.A., all others are honest sport. Positive, in response to him, there was an imminent risk to U.S. “assets” being deliberate by this evil common. We now know that the Gulf of Tonkin in Vietnam and the WMD in Iraq had been fabrications to justify army actions to be taken by the U.S. There are different, less-known cases however equally diabolical in each sense of the phrase. It might be that this evil common was planning one thing in opposition to the U.S. However killing him is hardly an answer. There is no such thing as a assure that his substitute won’t perform the evil plans. So right here we go: Violence begets violence. It’s a truism that when a head of state is in bother domestically, he/she’s going to begin a world incident to divert consideration from his/her home woes. Trump could also be in denial, however he’s having a heck of a time coping with the ailing winds whirling round him at house.

Alfred Tsang

Markham

(There is no such thing as a indication that the U.S. desires to transcend a focused strike. However now that Iran has responded, the scenario is altering shortly)

CRUMBLING CREDIT

Trudeau and lots of different Canadian politicians defend their frequent air journey by buying carbon credit. These warriors in opposition to the local weather change “emergency” declare this neutralizes their emissions. I’m reminded of the perfect line about carbon credit I’ve ever heard: “Purchasing carbon credits is like a fat man paying a skinny man to diet in the hopes the fat man will lose weight!”

Stan Sutton

Burlington

(It makes them really feel higher about themselves once they do buy carbon credit. It’s such an absurd notion)