Letters: UN climate talks disappoint, but don’t give up; Pollution and air quality are a top priority; The wisdom or folly of impeaching Donald Trump (12/22/19)

UN local weather talks disappoint, however don’t hand over

Re: “Disappointment as climate talks end with small accord,” Dec. 16 information story

Whereas the UN talks in Madrid left little hope of serious change in decreasing our carbon footprint, we even have laws in Congress, H.R. 763, that might cut back our footprint by 40% within the subsequent 12 years. This invoice locations a value on carbon on the supply and returns all internet income to each family in our nation each month, making it income impartial.

Some folks say to me that we shouldn’t be those paying for this. Sure, we must always begin paying for this, we’re the world’s second-largest polluter. There as soon as was a time when the US was a frontrunner for the world, and we have to step as much as the plate now. The entire world must act, not subsequent yr or the yr after, we’re on a razor’s edge to no return.

Patricia Turner, Florissant

It’s broadly disheartening that our world leaders are struggling to give you options to instantly deal with local weather change. It’s clear that stopping catastrophic outcomes would require drastic modifications in how the world operates.

Nevertheless, I want world leaders understood that it’s quick and aggressive motion now or an unlivable world shifting into 2100. And naturally, so as to add to all of it, the US shouldn’t be even a part of the dialog. I actually hope the fact and the wake-up name units in prior to later.

Alexx Hoholik, Parker

Air pollution and air high quality are a high precedence

Re: “Suncor refinery’s release of “catalyst” triggers alarm,” Dec. 12 information story

I’m a neighborhood member who works and lives close to the Suncor Vitality oil refinery. I’m pissed off by the dearth of motion from the state to carry this business accountable and to guard our well being and security.

This newest “opacity event” could have been throughout the state’s air pollution requirements, nevertheless it has left the neighborhood nervous and plenty of questions stay. It’s unacceptable to have an occasion or launch of scale, whether or not throughout the regulation or not, that results in elementary colleges instructed to shelter in place and leaving neighborhood members fearful. There’s a lack of knowledge attending to the neighborhood, an absence of security protocols, and an absence of transparency and oversight.

The article has extra data than the neighborhood had seen however nonetheless isn’t a lot. We want extra oversight and higher security for this industrial heart in a neighborhood.

Lucy Molina, Commerce Metropolis

Re: “EPA says Colorado “serious” violator of air high quality requirements,” Dec. 17 information story

A severe violator of air high quality requirements? Let’s have a look at the numbers. The EPA units an exceptionally strict ozone customary of 70 elements per billion. The Colorado Entrance Vary this yr is working round 79 ppb, an infinitesimally small 9 ppb over EPA’s threshold.

So we’re OK with ozone at 70ppb, however a severe violator at 79 ppb? Does the EPA and the eco-left notice that Denver hit 300 ppb on the worst ozone days through the extremely polluted 1970s?

Fact be recognized, the Entrance Vary has made nice strides in air high quality from the brown cloud days of yesteryear by means of correct rules and car emissions requirements. The panic headlines that we see at the moment quantity to nothing greater than fear-mongering in opposition to Colorado’s oil and gasoline business.

Dave Larison, Longmont

It appears unusual to say that I used to be happy to see the story asserting that the EPA has dubbed our metro area a severe violator of air high quality requirements. Definitely, celebrating a call that makes us one of many worst violators of air high quality within the nation appears odd. However as a nurse practitioner who works with younger ladies and kids day-after-day, I used to be. That’s as a result of the poor air high quality in our area immediately impacts the sufferers I serve and their households. These with childhood bronchial asthma and different respiration points aren’t simply impacted; their lives are threatened.

We should transfer past the politics of local weather change which have hampered our potential to wash up the air we breathe and start to know the well being impacts on actual folks’s lives. It’s my hope that as a result of this unhappy designation will power our elected officers to behave on bettering air high quality by 2021, they’ll do it in a approach that places the well being of our ladies, kids and households first.

Ashley Plummer, Denver

I’m shouting out to the Colorado Air High quality Management Fee. I hope you may hear me over the deafening rumble of the oil and gasoline firms. I stay on the Western Slope. Grand Junction is my house. I feel I deserve the identical set of rules defending the air that I breathe as these residing on the Entrance Vary. I’ve heard it mentioned that the air is cleaner over right here, and we don’t want the safety. The logic of this escapes me.

The air is cleaner over right here? Colorado’s Western Slope is almost 40,000 sq. miles. It’s bigger than many states. Positive, there are locations the place the air is cleaner. However there are additionally locations the place it isn’t — like wherever near a drilling rig, for instance. And there should not many stretches of flat land over right here. We’ve got mountains and valleys and canyons. We regularly have downslope climate circumstances that create extended inversions, particularly within the winter. Throughout inversions, all of the pollution from the encompassing areas get sucked into the valleys. Grand Junction is the most important metropolis on the Western Slope.

It’s situated within the Grand Valley. Throughout inversions, the air typically will get so unhealthy that it’s endorsed that we keep indoors if in any respect potential.

I’m asking that the Colorado Air High quality Management Fee comply with your mission and defend the well being of all Colorado residents. What’s extra necessary than our well being?

Roy Excessive, Grand Junction

The knowledge or folly of impeaching Donald Trump

The Senate is gearing as much as attempt the President Donald Trump impeachment case. And they’re making it clear that they don’t seem to be going to be the “jurors” the Structure says they should be. Sen. Mitch McConnell instructed Fox Information, “Everything I do during this, I’m coordinating with White House counsel.” Think about a possible juror telling the decide he was going to coordinate with protection attorneys in a trial! And Sen. Lindsey Graham mentioned he’s “not trying to pretend to be a fair juror.”

Because the Structure prescribes a particular oath for senators that they must pledge to do neutral justice, these two Senators ought to be pressured to recuse themselves by Chief Justice Roberts as prejudiced jurors. In any other case, we’d as effectively take the blindfold off the Woman Justice statue and change it with a MAGA hat.

Chris and Karen Mohr, Denver

Effectively, the Home lastly voted to question the president. The Democrats, the information media and The Denver Put up are all dancing with glee. Now, if they’d have labored as exhausting on DACA, Well being Care, Immigration reform and a number of different points as they did on impeachment — they only may need actually completed one thing for the American folks! Fairly frankly, the Democrats — and so they alone — are those which have spent tens of millions of perusing this fiasco and divided this nation, bringing nice hurt.

Oh, however what are they and their media pundits going to do now? We’re weighing with bated breath. However, let’s not overlook Donald J. Trump continues to be the president of the US, and sure will probably be for the foreseeable future.

Terry Holmes, Centennial

Like many, I felt there was sufficient proof to question the president.

It does deliver quite a lot of proof to the general public, and that may be crucial and helpful in a Democracy.



However, we realized with former President Invoice Clinton, that impeachment shouldn’t be a transparent minimize solution to take away a president, and even damage his repute or later profession.

Many within the Senate — earlier than a trial below the principles of the Structure — have already got determined to acquit the president. And, he has a core of supporters that, in comparable circumstances, would proceed to help Ted Bundy or Jack the Ripper, irrespective of the proof.

So, I’m not satisfied of the efficacy of impeachment within the current time.

Delmar Knudson, Denver

Re: “Dems’ charade is playing into Trump’s hands,” Dec. 15 commentary

The language in Dick Wadham’s commentary typifies the mealy-mouthed phrases Republicans make use of when attempting to brush away Trump’s ethically-challenged actions. Trump’s telephone name to Ukrainian president Zelinsky asking him to dig up filth on Hunter Biden with a purpose to affect the 2020 U.S. elections wasn’t “inappropriate,” it wasn’t “politically stupid.” It was unlawful and one thing our Structure’s framers explicitly warned in opposition to. No quantity of finger-pointing and subject-changing can alter that reality.

The treatment for such abuse of energy and its concomitant obstruction of Congress is evident: impeachment.

Sure, Democrats, together with Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi, sought to keep away from this, and sure, it could be much better if this motion was bipartisan, however the proof and Republican’s intense cognitive dissonance within the face of information have thwarted these wishes.

Impeachment, sadly, shouldn’t be a partisan charade, reasonably a crucial and authorized response to the actions of a corrupt and self-serving president who’s prepared to interrupt our democracy to maintain himself in energy.

Eve Cohen, Denver

Re: “Impeached,” Dec. 19 information story

On Wednesday, the Democratic majority of the Home of Representatives vindicated each our founding fathers and historian Alexis de Tocqueville (“Democracy in America”), who had warned of the “tyranny of the majority.”

Blocking any majority from harming our nation and our folks was one of many primary targets of our founding fathers. That is additionally the explanation for the creation of the Electoral School. Can anybody even think about the chaos and oppression that may ensue ought to a easy majority be allowed to manipulate this nation?

William F. Hineser, Arvada

