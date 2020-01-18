Lev Parnas photos reveal his extraordinary access to Trump’s family and associates

Home Democrats have launched a slew of recent photographs and paperwork from Rudy Giuliani’s indicted fixer Lev Parnas, displaying his shut ties to President Donald Trump’s interior circle.

The dump of photos from Parnas’ cellphone, which he turned over to Home Judiciary Committee, reveals the businessman with Trump’s youngsters Ivanka and Don Jr, in addition to with Don Jr’s personal younger youngsters.

The photographs additionally present a card signed by the president and first woman, thanking Parnas for his ‘friendship and dedication to our trigger.’ The cardboard seems to be the kind that’s despatched to marketing campaign donors.

It follows almost a dozen photographs of Parnas and Trump posing collectively at varied occasions, despite Trump’s vehement insistence that he doesn’t know Parnas.

Soviet-born Parnas and his companion Igor Fruman had been Giuliani’s ‘fixers’ in an alleged scheme to strain the Ukrainian president to announce an investigation into Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Each Parnas and Fruman now face marketing campaign finance fees.

The brand new photographs additionally present Trump’s authorized group congregating for dinner on the Trump Worldwide Resort in DC, a gathering which Parnas evidently attended.

Trump’s private attorneys Jay Sekulow, Rudy Giuliani, and Jane Raskin are seen consuming with two unidentified males within the undated photographs.

On Friday, Trump introduced that he had added family names Alan Dershowitz and Kenneth Star to his impeachment authorized group.

Dershowitz is a constitutional knowledgeable whose expansive views of presidential powers echo these of Trump.

Starr is a veteran of partisan battles in Washington, having led the investigation into Invoice Clinton’s affair with a White Home intern that led to that president’s impeachment by the Home. Clinton was acquitted at his Senate trial, the identical end result Trump is anticipating from the Republican-led chamber.

The paperwork launched on Friday additionally embody a textual content message alternate with new details about the obvious surveillance of former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

The screenshots are of undated textual content messages between Robert Hyde, a Republican congressional candidate in Connecticut, and a overseas quantity from Belgium.

The Belgian quantity sends Hyde a screenshot of an official picture of Yovanovitch and writes ‘My contacts are checking,’ including, ‘I will provide you with the tackle subsequent week.’

Hyde replied, ‘Superior.’

In one other sequence of texts, the Belgian quantity tells Hyde: ‘Nothing has modified she continues to be not transferring they verify immediately once more,’ quickly including, ‘It is confirmed we’ve an individual inside.’

‘She had guests,’ the Belgian quantity, which belongs to an unknown individual, texted in one other alternate.

Hyde appeared to share the screenshots with Parnas, which is how they wound up on his cellphone that he turned over to Home investigators.

In a video message he posted on-line, Hyde claims an ‘intel’ supply offered him the knowledge he handed on to Parnas.

Hyde, who earlier stated he was ingesting when he exchanged messages with former Giuliani sidekick Parnas, dismissed the knowledge as ‘simply copy and paste bull****.’

Hyde in his video additionally furnished the title of an individual who doesn’t seem in public information because the supply of the knowledge he handed on to Parnas. He stated he personally had by no means been to Ukraine.

‘Anthony De Caluwe, go look into him, my different aspect of my textual content messages,’ he stated within the video, the place he gesticulated whereas seated on an opulent brown sofa.

‘And why do not you ask them guys. As a result of it was simply copy and paste bulls*** that from some intel man in all probability that was f***ing with me. Attempting to set Trump up. And I am certain if I disappeared or died or they gag-ordered me, they had been going to make use of me as a smoking gun. Some bulls*** like I’ve these Ukrainian ties,’ he stated.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday broke almost 72 hours of silence over alleged surveillance and threats to the previous U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, saying he believed the allegations would show to be improper however that he had an obligation to guage and examine the matter.

In interviews with conservative radio hosts, Pompeo stated he had no information of the allegations till earlier this week when congressional Democrats launched paperwork from an affiliate of President Donald Trump’s private legal professional suggesting that Marie Yovanovitch was being watched. He additionally stated he didn’t know and had by no means met Lev Parnas, the affiliate of Rudy Giuliani who made the claims.

Pompeo, who was touring in California when the paperwork had been launched, had been harshly criticized by lawmakers and present and former diplomats for not addressing the matter. The paperwork offered by Parnas recommended there could have been a menace to Yovanovitch shortly earlier than she was abruptly recalled final spring.

New paperwork launched by the Home Judiciary Committee present an individual from a Belgian quantity feeding details about former ambassador Marie Yovanovitch

Republican congressional candidate Robert Hyde (above carrying Trump socks) put out a video the place he stated a supply offered him ‘intel’ on former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, however denied impropriety and blasted Democrats

‘We are going to do all the pieces we have to do to guage whether or not there was one thing that occurred there,’ he stated in a radio interview with Tony Katz, an Indianapolis-based broadcaster. ‘I believe that a lot of what´s been reported will in the end show improper, however our obligation, my obligation as secretary of state, is to make it possible for we consider, examine. Any time there may be somebody who posits that there could have been a threat to certainly one of our officers, we´ll clearly try this.’

‘It’s all the time the case on the Division of State that we do all the pieces we will to make sure that our officers, not solely our ambassadors however our whole group, has the safety stage that´s acceptable,’ Pompeo stated.

‘We do our greatest to make it possible for no hurt will come to anybody, whether or not that was what was occurring in our embassy in Baghdad final week or the work that was occurring in Kyiv up and thru the spring of final yr when Ambassador Yovanovitch was there, and in our embassy in Kyiv even immediately,’ he stated.