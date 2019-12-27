News

Level-5 announces Yo-kai Watch: Yo-kai Academy Y game in development

December 27, 2019
There’s a model new Yo-Kai Watch recreation in improvement and it is going to be primarily based upon the Yo-kai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Academy Y – Encounter with N anime which is at present in improvement for the time being. Stage-5 president and CEO Akihiro Hino says that the sport will function new gameplay mechanics that haven’t been featured in earlier video games. Hino shared the next screenshot of the brand new recreation which you’ll be able to view above.

