News

Level-5 announces Yo-kai Watch: Yo-kai Academy Y game in development

December 27, 2019
1 Min Read

Nintendo Swap

My Nintendo News Admin

By My Nintendo Information Admin

Go away a Remark on Stage-5 publicizes Yo-kai Watch: Yo-kai Academy Y recreation in improvement

There’s a model new Yo-Kai Watch recreation in improvement and it will likely be primarily based upon the Yo-kai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Academy Y – Encounter with N anime which is at the moment in improvement in the meanwhile. Stage-5 president and CEO Akihiro Hino says that the sport will function new gameplay mechanics that haven’t been featured in earlier video games. Hino shared the next screenshot of the brand new recreation which you’ll view above.

Supply / Through

Go away a Reply

Please log in utilizing certainly one of these strategies to publish your remark:

Gravatar

WordPress.com Logo


You might be commenting utilizing your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Google photo


You might be commenting utilizing your Google account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Twitter picture


You might be commenting utilizing your Twitter account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Facebook photo


You might be commenting utilizing your Fb account.
( Log Out / 
Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment