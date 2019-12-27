Level-5 announces Yo-kai Watch: Yo-kai Academy Y game in development

There’s a model new Yo-Kai Watch recreation in improvement and it will likely be primarily based upon the Yo-kai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Academy Y – Encounter with N anime which is at the moment in improvement in the meanwhile. Stage-5 president and CEO Akihiro Hino says that the sport will function new gameplay mechanics that haven’t been featured in earlier video games. Hino shared the next screenshot of the brand new recreation which you’ll view above.

Supply / Through