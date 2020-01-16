LEVY: Bike lanes cleared of snow before residential streets

For the previous couple of winters — after a significant storm — Metropolis Corridor has been snowed underneath with complaints from residents about their streets not being cleared in a well timed method.

I all the time surmised that it was because of shifting priorities from the snowflakes on council and the mayor who appear to assume exhausting companies aren’t as essential as drug enabling websites, poverty discount applications and to direct an enormous array of recent bureaucrats to take care of the damage emotions of these they contemplate probably the most oppressed.

However now a tacky flyer confirms the drop in snow clearing requirements.

Despatched to about 1 million houses and flats over the Christmas break, the flyer confirms in blue and white that the clearing of motorbike lanes takes priority over the 75% of neighbourhood roads in Toronto correct.

The flyer says town’s 1,985 kilometres of main roads, streetcar and bus routes and bike lanes get cleared after 5 centimetres of snow has amassed — a job that takes six to eight hours.

Neighbourhood roads — some three,165 kilometres of them — solely get cleared after eight centimetres of snow piles up and the precise job can take 14-16 hours.

So, there you could have it.

Until the snow on any of our residential streets is not less than eight centimetres excessive (or three inches), it doesn’t get eliminated. Bike lanes, nonetheless, are cleared as quickly as 5 centimetres (lower than two inches) falls even when three persons are biking on them in a snowstorm (or within the case of Woodbine Ave. nobody).

Transportation division spokesman Eric Holmes confirmed that whereas salting is completed on neighbourhood roads, snow clearing will solely happen if the “plowing levels of service” are met.

He insisted bike lanes are executed when main roads are cleared, as if to counsel one machine does all the job.

After all, that’s not true, contemplating most of those bike lanes have bollards that separate them from the highway, necessitating a particular machine. The town’s snow requirements additionally say the bike lanes are “salted to a higher level of service” — the identical because the highway beside them.

So, if a promised storm comes this weekend, be ready to see naked bike lanes with nobody using on them.

The tacky flyer — which Holmes says price about $150,000 to supply and mail — makes no bones about it.

So as to add insult to damage, although our residential streets won’t get cleared for 14-16 hours, the tacky flyer insists that these of us who don’t have sidewalk plowing must clear snow from our sidewalks inside 12 hours.

Hey, why doesn’t town simply depart a snowplow by my driveway and I’ll clear the neighbouring streets, too?

We’re additionally instructed that enterprise homeowners and residents higher not push snow into bike lanes — that it’s “dangerous and illegal.”

It’s all about bike lanes within the courageous new world of transportation common supervisor and visitors social engineer Barbara Grey.

The flyer, which was written in-house, additionally informs us that “winter in Toronto is cold and snowy” (who knew?) and that we should always wait about 16 hours after the snow stops earlier than calling 311 with any complaints.

Holmes stated the 2020 snow price range has not but been accredited however in 2019 it was $87 million. He stated final yr’s price range was over by about 11% because of a harsh winter (in different phrases, chilly and snowy) in January and February and early snowfalls in November.

I wouldn’t dare counsel that they didn’t price range sufficient as a result of Metropolis Corridor is robbing Peter to pay Paul.

In contrast, town spent $158 million from the tax base to deal with the homeless in 2019 and is now spending $1 million a month to shelter 200 refugees within the former North York Hydro constructing.

Let’s not neglect the $181 million thrown down the drain on poverty discount applications over the previous 4 years or the $63 million misplaced to TTC fare evasion in 2018.

This lack of deal with primary priorities simply retains snowballing and the snowflakes on council simply don’t appear to care.

