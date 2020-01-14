LEVY: City Hall ‘invests’ in a budget of bafflegab and buzzwords

In an announcement launched final Friday after the launch of the town’s 2020 funds, Mayor John Tory congratulated metropolis officers for making vital “investments” in security, transit, inexpensive housing, poverty discount and the atmosphere.

He used the phrases, “investment, investing and invest” 9 occasions in his one-page assertion — maybe considering that if some variation of that phrase was repeated incessantly we would truly suppose that Metropolis Corridor was prudently”investing” within the welfare of the town with an expectation of accountability or worth for cash in return.

Not so at Tory’s Metropolis Corridor the place “investing/investment” are glorified buzzwords for throwing extra money at issues and politically appropriate points — transparency, accountability and an expectation of worth for the “invested” be damned.

We don’t should look a lot additional than the proposed $11.6-billion 2020 working funds which incorporates some $67 million in new and enhanced “investments”.

For instance, there’s $15.three million extra for poverty discount initiatives though, as I identified in November, some $181 million was spent over the previous 4 years with no clue what was achieved, if something.

By no means thoughts that people. Late within the 12 months, Tory and his lemmings on the manager committee unanimously authorized one other four-year poverty technique with no numbers connected.

I suppose the $15 million is simply the beginning.

Let’s take the $9.5 million earmarked for brand new transit initiatives though the TTC Fits haven’t been compelled to sort out some $63-million or extra in fare evasion — in 2018 alone — in any form of aggressive means.

Or contemplate the $5.9 million on local weather change tasks that can make teen local weather alarmist Greta Thunberg glad — whether or not Toronto residents need these money-wasting packages, or not.

Because of this I refuse to think about any of this nonsense “investments,” or to take critically the preamble to the funds which appears like a marketing consultant or consultants had their arms in it.

“We understand that trust must be earned … we do this each day by demonstrating our commitment, competence and character,” says one web page underneath the heading, “Trust and Confidence.”

What dedication? What competence?

Ought to we belief and trust in a council and a mayor who determined in a very self-serving transfer this previous June to appease their union supporters and follow closed-shop tendering of main development tasks, ignoring financial savings of at the very least $200 million per 12 months?

Below one other part laughingly named, “Building on our Financial Reputation,” there’s a reference to the town’s “prudent financial practices” and “manageable debt.”

My goodness, who’re the town’s monetary wizards kidding?

For instance, I needed to snicker at Tory’s assertion — made repeatedly since he launched his constructing tax seize in December and repeated by his ineffectual funds chief, Gary Crawford — that the town has realized $891-million in financial savings and efficiencies during the last 5 years.

What good are efficiencies if working funds spending has elevated by $500 million per 12 months within the final 5 years? That’s as a lot as double what was allegedly saved.

It’s akin to paying down your bank card, solely so you possibly can max it to the restrict but once more.

That’s the reason I intend to repeatedly level out why the proposed four.24% tax hike this 12 months is so obscene — a mixture of a 2% property tax hike, the 1.5% improve to Tory’s constructing levy and CVA evaluation modifications.

Keep in mind this doesn’t embrace elevated TTC fares and different money grabs just like the elimination of the rebate for individuals who took smaller rubbish bins.

Not solely is the four.24% double the inflation fee promised by the mayor when he ran for his second time period in 2018, however I can’t help a tax improve from a council that’s so fiscally negligent.

Talking of negligence, opposite to in style hearsay, this 12 months’s funds shouldn’t be balanced. Tory and council count on the feds to cough up $77 million to cowl the exorbitant prices of housing refugees in our Sanctuary Metropolis.

Why the Liberals would accomplish that now that they’ve been reelected is past me.

2020 Funds by the numbers:

Proposed working and rate-supported (rubbish, water) budgets: $13.53 billion

New spending: $67 million

Quantity spent on refugees in 2019: $89 million

Quantity unfunded and requested for refugees from feds in 2020: $77 million

Proposed tax hike: four.24% (2% residential tax hike; 1.5% constructing levy and .74% CVA reassessment)

Equates to $128 further on a median residential dwelling assessed at $703,232

