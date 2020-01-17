LEVY: City Hall vulnerable to attack, warns report

An attacker armed with a hid weapon may get by way of the luggage screening safety measures now in place at Metropolis Corridor, says a confidential report obtained by the Toronto Solar.

The confidential report — which works to council this month — says the second flooring and the committee rooms the place conferences are held are “particularly vulnerable targets” due to the ample variety of elected officers, metropolis workers and public onlookers current in a “confined area.”

The Rotunda of Metropolis Corridor throughout giant occasions is one other “vulnerable target,” the report warns, noting that threats may come not solely from “lone actors” impressed by terrorist teams but in addition from disgruntled constituents and prospects, hate teams and opposition actions.

The confidential report is connected to an replace on “enhanced” safety measures for Metropolis Corridor which proposes council approve walk-through steel detectors — now solely getting used outdoors the council chambers throughout conferences — and bodily safety enhancements to be put in close to the primary doorways of the long-lasting constructing.

The enhancements proposed — which would come with semi-permanent glass partitions and turnstiles (much like the Presto ones in subway stations) for workers with entry playing cards — would value about $350,000.

The confidential report says the present baggage screening efforts by company safety guards — on the first flooring’s east and west elevators and on the again door — yielded 300 prohibited objects, together with an imitation firearm and pepper sprays.

The report says a “very large knife” was taken from a person who was later arrested by safety on the second flooring “for a separate incident.”

At the least 5 prohibited objects have been faraway from guests to the council chamber after they went by way of the steel detectors — guests who would have “already had their bags screened” on the primary flooring.

“These prohibited items were likely carried on their person,” the report says.

Because the confidential report fairly rightly notes, baggage screening doesn’t catch hid weapons. The screening areas — located as they’re on the very open fundamental flooring — additionally make it simple for a customer to slide by undetected to different flooring or delicate areas.

“An example of this (the latter) situation occurred in August 2019 involving two individuals who were restricted from accessing the second floor (and did anyway)… and which led to the assault of a security guard,” the report says.

The report notes there’s even an issue with metropolis entry and I.D. playing cards — which have been used for years and are simple to copy. It suggests a card flashed at a safety guard on the baggage screening space (as I do as a member of the media) is probably not lively or actual.

A turnstile, along with an entry card reader, would remedy the issue, the report states.

As is famous within the report back to council — which got here earlier than the final authorities committee on Jan. 6 — metropolis workers first proposed the walk-through steel detectors on the entrance entrance to council in December 2017.

Nonetheless, that report was deferred till June 2018 when council voted 25-Eight for the luggage screening on the primary flooring and 22-11 for steel detectors outdoors the council chambers.

Even when the merchandise got here to common authorities committee on Jan. 6, each chairman Paul Ainslie and Councillor Josh Matlow expressed concern that Metropolis Corridor would seem like an “armed camp” with steel detectors — clearly refusing to confess the world has modified.

“The thing I love about this place is that it’s such a public building,” Matlow mentioned, noting his fear that the “public space experience” would turn into like “Fort Knox.”

Dwaine Nichol, director of company safety, advised the committee there have been “no complaints” concerning the baggage screening or the steel detectors and so they “just want to make the place safer.”

