LEVY: Have yourself a merry little Christmas meal

Solami Jamal, an 84-year-old tailor, got here to the Scott Mission on Christmas morning handsomely wearing a red-and-blue-checked shirt, pink tie and a dashing pink jacket he proudly declared he’d made on his personal.

Cecil Adams Jr. quietly stated grace earlier than he ate his particular Christmas meal of turkey, stuffing, salad, soup, potatoes and pumpkin pie.

“This means a great deal to me,” Adams stated.



Prahbat and Madhuri Chatterjee turned as much as volunteer on the Scott Mission’s annual Christmas meals for a second yr–wanting to provide again after their daughter handed away of a coronary heart assault on Christmas day three years in the past.

She was solely 41.

“I promised that as long as I live we will come here and help the mission,” stated Prahbat. “If we stay home on Christmas day we’re only going to cry.”



From the Scott Mission on Spadina Ave. to Sherbourne and Queen to Allan Gardens, good-hearted Torontonians turned out on foot, in buses and in vehicles on Christmas Day to provide again to the much less lucky.

On the nook of Sherbourne and Queen– throughout from the Maxwell Meighen shelter — Kris Dhillon’s “Feed the North” meals truck was busy serving up Christmas meals of rooster, rice, pasta, bread and tomato vegetable soup ready by a bunch of volunteer cooks.

The concept was put collectively by a collection of pals and sources had been all donated, he stated.



“I’m very blessed … I have a roof over my head and a wonderful family,” he stated. “We all like to complain about things we don’t have instead of saying, ‘thank you Lord’ for things we do have.”

By Allan Gardens, the Humanity First bus was parked to not simply feed the homeless however to offer them shelter inside — even in a single day — in the event that they want it.

Mubashir Khalid, spokesman for Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at (AMYACanada), stated that is the primary yr for the shelter bus with a seating capability for 44 individuals — seats which convert into 20 beds.



“They’re able to come and sleep,” he stated of the homeless, noting the bus will function each night time within the winter from eight p.m. to eight a.m. driving from downtown shelter to shelter and staying a couple of hours by every.

He says for the reason that bus launched a couple of weeks in the past, they’ve served 1,000 homeless in downtown Toronto, about 45 individuals per night time. They’ve been working at full capability, he added.

“It’s serving humanity,” Khalid stated.

“How can we be celebrating Christmas or New Year’s or the holidays when we see people sleeping on the streets?”

Peter Duraisami, CEO of the Scott Mission, was readily available on the Christmas meal as he has been for the previous 29 years.

“There’s something about the poor … just rubbing shoulders with those in need,” he stated.

“I get more than what I can give … it’s just beautiful to be with people in need.”

He says they’re anticipating about 300 individuals on the two sittings, their meals embrace the whole lot individuals would anticipate at Christmas — plus they get a present afterwards.

“We like to make it as if it is their home,” he stated.



Duraisami says the face of individuals they serve is unquestionably altering.

“The need is increasing so much … the hurts are getting deeper,” he stated.

“The working poor are coming in…students, the homeless who have nowhere to go and some are just coming to have a community.”

