LEVY: Parental leave, council style

Councillor Joe Cressy says he’ll be taking 16 weeks parental depart beginning this September to take care of his now nine-week-old son Jude.

He instructed me Friday his spouse, Grace O’Connell, is now on maternity depart for the primary 9 months.

He’ll formally be the primary below a beneficiant Being pregnant and Parental Go away coverage handed in June 2018 which allows members of council to take as much as 20 weeks of depart at full wage and advantages.

However he feels it doesn’t go far sufficient.

Cressy has submitted a letter to subsequent week’s govt committee asking the town clerk check out the “untested” coverage to see whether it is possible to allow him to proceed to vote on council and committee reviews by proxy, or have a short lived alternative vote on his behalf.

He’s additionally asking she a contemplate a collection of “adjustments” that features offering him with “extra staffing support” for his council workplace through the depart interval.

The present coverage states councillor might proceed to handle his or her workplace through the depart or delegate some administrative oversight to the town clerk.

It additionally says councillor can nonetheless attend any council, board or committee assembly and “exercise all rights and privileges of office” — which means debating and voting on insurance policies.

Cressy says through the depart his workers shall be there “proactively” to answer native issues, however with the present coverage he has to select between lacking votes on council and at committees or miss that point along with his son.

He stated his constituents shall be “down a representative” if he’s not allowed to vote (from afar.)

“In 2020 you want to have a workplace that doesn’t discourage people from entering it,” he stated.

“If our priority is to encourage active parenting, we have to come up with solutions.”

He says so long as a councillor has to decide on between lacking votes or elevating one’s youngster, there’s a “flaw” within the coverage.

I requested him why he simply doesn’t convey Jude to Metropolis Corridor with him as different politicians have performed earlier than him.

“He might be a bit grumpy after a few hours,” he stated, laughing.

He stated he’s additionally asking for the town clerk to think about whether or not a council workplace wants an additional staffer whereas a councillor is on parental depart.

“If you don’t have a replacement, you’re down an extra person,” he stated.

He stated he’s simply searching for workers’s recommendation (though it’s fascinating to notice he desires it by April 2020 in order that he’ll reap the advantage of any adjustments.)

“I’m looking for examples in other cities and countries where I think they’ve done things better,” he stated, pointing to the U.Okay. the place below a pilot mission MPs are allowed to vote by proxy

Look, you’ll be able to’t blame Cressy for attempting.

That however, I’d enterprise to say that the town parental depart coverage is greater than beneficiant.

Like a typical entitled millennial, Cressy desires to have his cake and eat it too.

The remainder of the world exterior the confines of Metropolis Corridor manages with a far much less beneficiant coverage.

For instance, many individuals usually are not entitled to full wage whereas on depart and should get by with an enormous minimize in pay.

In addition to, I hate to interrupt it to him however the world at Metropolis Corridor will proceed with out him for 16 weeks.

If he actually feels issues can’t handle with out him, then I recommend he compromise and depart his child with a caregiver for the 2 days he attends council.

And if he must get up-to-speed on points, he can learn his reviews whereas the child is sleeping, or watch committee conferences on YouTube as I usually do.

It’s known as studying to compromise.

