LEVY: Three-year journey from India ‘worth the struggle’ for Scarborough family

It took precisely three years and $27,000 however Varun Muriyanat and his pretty household say “the struggles” they endured to make Canada their new dwelling have been value it.

Muriyanat, 36, his spouse Neeunu Mary, 31 and their three kids — Maria, eight, Saya, 6 and Mathew, four — landed in Canada from southern India within the fall of 2018.

In a bit of over a yr, Muriyanat has discovered a job as an IT advisor with CIBC, his spouse is sort of completed her research to grow to be a paralegal (she attends evening faculty), they’ve bought a brand new Honda and are set to maneuver into their Oshawa dwelling on the finish of February.

Once I visited their Scarborough house earlier than Christmas, Muriyanat mentioned the present-giving could be low-key this yr in order that they will save for his or her new dwelling.

“It (emigrating to Canada) was not easy … we had to jump through a lot of hoops,” he mentioned. “There was a lot of waiting and a lot of uncertainty.”

They’ve needed to navigate their approach right here with no assist from a military of resettlement specialists, no authorities help besides an OSAP mortgage to finance Mary’s research and nobody ready for them at Pearson Airport with designer winter coats as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, former premier Kathleen Wynne and Mayor John Tory did when the primary Syrian refugees landed on Canadian soil in December 2015.



Current immigrants from India, Varun Muriyanat and his spouse Neenu Mary, at their Scarborough dwelling in Toronto, Ont. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (Ernest Doroszuk/Toronto Solar/Postmedia Community)

The household survived their first winter with out a automotive and needed to modify to the chilly and snow after dwelling within the southern a part of India the place temperatures not often drop beneath 23C even at evening.

“You have no idea how many pairs of gloves we had to buy to figure out which we needed to use,” mentioned Muriyanat. “We made a lot of mistakes buying jackets and boots.”

Mary has struggled to grasp the Canadian accent. She has additionally needed to endure “culture shock” with no kinfolk or pals to assist her in Canada.

Muriyanat mentioned when he arrived in September of 2018 — a month forward of his household to discover a job and an house — he was “naive” sufficient to assume everybody went via the identical course of they’d.

It slowly dawned on him there was “a different process” for various individuals (immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers).

“You’re on your own,” he mentioned.

“But I have no complaints about it … we chose this life … we knew what we were getting into … we knew it was going to be a lot of hardships.”

I very a lot wished to inform their story to indicate the face of those that nonetheless come to Canada based mostly on sweat fairness, simply as my grandparents did from japanese Europe earlier than the First World Conflict — opposite to these pictured many instances crossing the border illegally at Roxham Rd. into Quebec.

When Muriyanat and Mary first determined to discover emigrating to Canada, they’d no concept it might take three years.

Even after passing the Worldwide Language Check and having their college credentials assessed — and at their younger age — they didn’t meet the cutoff rating set by Immigration and Citizenship Canada’s rating system.

Luckily for them, Ontario’s Immigrant Nominee program opened up in June 2017 and tey paid $1,500 to use — “big money back in India,” mentioned Muriyanat.

When the appliance course of was frozen till November, they have been compelled to attend, “not knowing what would happen,” he mentioned.

As soon as they bought nominated, they have been requested to clear eight extra hurdles.

The toughest was having to indicate they’d the equal of $23,000 in settlement funds — a couple of yr’s wage in India.

“We had to save and scrimp and my mom gave me a gift (for the rest),” mentioned Muriyanat.



Current immigrants from India, Varun Muriyanat and his spouse Neenu Mary, at their Scarborough dwelling in Toronto, Ont. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (Ernest Doroszuk/Toronto Solar/Postmedia Community)

Shortly after Muriyanat landed in Canada his dad handed away all of a sudden and he was unable to return to India for the funeral as it might have been sophisticated along with his everlasting resident standing.

When his spouse and children got here a month later, he nonetheless hadn’t landed a job or correct lodging.

However after 15 days in an Airbnb, he began his work as a advisor with CIBC on Oct. 29, 2018, they usually moved into their first house days afterward Nov. 1.

The three kids have been enrolled within the Catholic faculty system, he mentioned, as a result of they felt it might give them the “best shot” and since he and his spouse preferred the concept of uniforms.

They subsequently moved to a extra modest house the day after the heaviest snowfall this previous February.

“I had to drive a U-haul (in the snow),” laughs Muriyanat.

Their new Honda was bought in April and summer time was the “best time in our life so far,” he mentioned.

They agree their Christmas/New 12 months’s current this yr is the brand new dwelling.

“Everything we have we had to work for … we would not have been able to buy the property had we not saved money,” mentioned Muriayanat.

“We decided to come to Canada to have a better life.”

[email protected]