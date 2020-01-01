Lewis Burton DENIES that the blood on ‘Caroline Flack’s stained sheets’ is his

By Charlotte Dean For Mailonline

Lewis Burton has insisted the blood on ‘Caroline Flack’s stained sheets’ is not his after a photograph emerged of her mattress following her assault arrest.

Caroline’s boyfriend, 27, took to Instagram after a photograph, which is allegedly the Love Island host’s blood-covered mattress, was obtained and revealed by the Solar.

Lewis has jumped to Caroline’s defence following the experiences and claimed that it is not his blood protecting the sheets and he wasn’t hit over the pinnacle by a lamp.

Denial: Lewis Burton has insisted the blood on ‘Caroline Flack’s stained sheets’ is not his after a photograph emerged of her mattress following her assault arrest

Alongside the , he wrote: ‘B******t this is not my blood and I did not get hit over the pinnacle with a lamp. Can everybody cease now.’

The previous tennis professional went on to profess his love for Caroline, who he’s at present unable to see resulting from court docket restrictions forward of her impending trial in March.

Posting an image of the pair collectively in happier instances, Lewis wrote: ‘I really like this lady greater than something nobody is aware of what is going on on or what’s occurred.’

Troubled: Caroline will likely be ringing in 2020 within the US after a turbulent month, which noticed her being charged with assaulting Lewis and subsequently having to step down from her £1.2 million-a-year Love Island internet hosting gig

‘She’s f***ing innocent and probably the most superb particular person I’ve ever met.’

Caroline will likely be ringing in 2020 within the US after a turbulent month, which noticed her being charged with assaulting Lewis and subsequently having to step down from her £1.2 million-a-year Love Island internet hosting gig.

The winter sequence of Love Island will start on January 12 – with Laura Whitmore, 34, the girlfriend of present narrator Iain Stirling, 31, set to host for the primary time.

Caroline was compelled to face down from her presenting duties after being arrested and charged for assaulting her boyfriend Lewis earlier this month.

In court docket: Caroline pleaded not responsible to assaulting her boyfriend Lewis at her North London residence throughout a court docket listening to final month (pictured collectively in October)

The previous present host was pictured arriving at London’s Heathrow Airport on Sunday after reserving a flight to Los Angeles in a bid to ‘escape all of the drama.’

It’s thought Caroline will take time for herself and go on lengthy hikes whereas she is away from her residence in London, experiences the Solar.

A supply mentioned: ‘Caroline feels trapped within the UK. She will’t see or talk with Lewis however she additionally would not need to return to her flat as a result of her each transfer is documented by photographers.

‘She’s driving herself mad, as she likes to be busy … she’s jetted to LA. Each time she’s hit onerous instances, she’s all the time “found herself” once more within the mountains, away from the limelight.

Row: Caroline and her companion have been each allegedly coated in blood when police arrived at their flat in Islington, North London, on December 12

‘She desires to really feel the sunshine on her pores and skin, do lengthy hikes and clear her head.’

MailOnline contacted Caroline’s representatives for remark on the time.

The TV persona has been accused of hitting Lewis over the pinnacle with a lamp whereas he was asleep after studying texts on his cellphone that led her to imagine he was dishonest.

Police mentioned the pair have been coated in blood after a ‘horror film assault’ after they arrived at Caroline’s flat in north London on December 12 – with Lewis saying in a 999 name ‘she tried to kill me’, Highbury Nook Magistrates’ Courtroom heard final week.

Caroline has denied assault and stays in a relationship with mannequin and tennis coach Lewis.

She has been launched on bail till March and isn’t allowed any contact together with her boyfriend till then.

The previous Love Island host has given her blessing to her pal Laura after she was confirmed as stand-in presenter for the South African-based sequence.

She wrote on Instagram: ‘I am glad it is Laura. She loves the present as a lot as I do… Once more… Thanks a lot in your steady messages of help…

‘It is a actually powerful time… However I am doing all I can to maintain my head above water and type this all out.’