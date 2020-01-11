Lewis Capaldi, Charli XCX and Bruce Springsteen amongst artists nominated for 2020 BRIT Awards

Lewis Capaldi, Charli XCX and Bruce Springsteen are amongst a number of the stars within the operating for the 2020 BRIT Awards, it has been revealed.

Learn extra: The most important speaking factors from The Brits 2019

The nominations had been introduced this afternoon (January 11) in a particular televised programme that featured a lineup of performances from Mabel, Aitch, Freya Ridings, Dermot Kennedy and Liam Payne. The winners can be revealed subsequent month on the annual awards ceremony, which is because of happen at London’s The O2 on February 18.

Lewis Capaldi and Dave are essentially the most nominated artists this yr, with 4 nods apiece. Each the ‘Someone You Loved’ singer and ‘Location’ rapper are up for awards within the Male Solo Artist of the Yr, Tune of the Yr, Finest New Artist, and MasterCard Album of the Yr classes.

Sam Fender within the operating for Finest New Artist, the place he’ll go up towards Aitch, Mabel, Lewis Capaldi, and Dave. Stormzy and Mabel have three nominations every.

The complete checklist of nominees is as follows:

Male Solo Artist of the Yr

Dave



Harry Kinds



Lewis Capaldi



Michael Kiwanuka



Stormzy

Feminine Solo Artist of the Yr

Charli XCX



FKA Twigs



Freya Ridings



Mabel



Mahalia

Tune of the Yr

AJ Tracey – ‘Ladbroke Grove’



Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man – ‘Giant’



Dave feat. Burna Boy – ‘Location’



Ed Sheeran feat. Justin Bieber – ‘I Don’t Care’



Lewis Capaldi – ‘Someone You Loved’



Mabel – ‘Don’t Name Me Up’



Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus – ‘Nothing Breaks Like a Heart’



Sam Smith feat. Normani – ‘Dancing With A Stranger’



Stormzy – ‘Vossi Bop’



Tom Walker – ‘Just You and I’

Group of the Yr

Coldplay



Bastille



Convey Me The Horizon



D-Block Europe



Foals

Finest New Artist

Aitch



Dave



Lewis Capaldi



Mabel



Sam Fender

Worldwide Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen



Burna Boy



Publish Malone



Tyler, the Creator



Dermot Kennedy

Worldwide Feminine Solo Artist

Ariana Grande



Billie Eilish



Camila Cabello



Lana Del Rey



Lizzo

Mastercard Album of the Yr

Dave – ‘Psychodrama’



Harry Kinds – ‘Fine Line’



Lewis Capaldi – ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’



Michael Kiwanuka ‘- Kiwanuka’



Stormzy – ‘Heavy Is The Head’

Jack Whitehall has already been confirmed to return for a 3rd time to host the 2020 BRIT Awards, whereas the primary winner of this yr’s occasion was introduced final month. Celeste was named the BRITs Rising Star winner for 2020, after being nominated alongside Pleasure Crookes and Beababadoobee.