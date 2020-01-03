Lexii Alijai’s management company “heartbroken and deeply saddened” by her death

The administration staff of Lexii Alijai have posted a tribute to the late rapper.

It was reported on Wednesday (January 1) that the 21-year-old, whose actual identify was Alexis Alijai Lynch, had died. A reason behind demise has not but been confirmed.

1AM Media, whose administration firm and report label, 1AM Leisure, managed Lynch, has now offered Selection with the next assertion:

“Lexii was a unprecedented expertise who left an indelible mark on the music business in only a quick time frame.

“She was a real lyricist and an distinctive storyteller with an genuine sound stuffed with power and curiosity. She had a deep love and devotion to music however greater than something, was a beneficiant and type soul, with an infectious spirit.

Lexi Alijai (Getty)

“Lexii was inspired by J. Cole and the time she spent with the many Dreamville artists and was enthusiastic about the future and eager to see the world. Her debut album ‘Come Back Soon’ was set to release this year.”

“The entire 1am family is heartbroken and deeply saddened by her passing,” the assertion continues. “Our deepest condolences to her friends, fans and everyone who was touched by her. Her family appreciates privacy during this difficult time.”

A vigil for Lynch is deliberate for 6pm native time at this time (January three) at Minneapolis American Indian Middle.

Kehlani, who featured the rapper on her track ‘Jealous’, was among the many first excessive profile names to substantiate the information to her followers on social media.

“Jus got the worst fuckin news ever. my heart is BROKE. Fuck,” she tweeted.

She added: “This shit was a lot deeper than music that was my little sister.

weakest saddest option to begin a brand new 12 months i’m off this blissful new 12 months please please please please be protected out right here love in your folks please — Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 1, 2020

“Weakest saddest way to start a new year i’m off this happy new year please please please please be safe out here love on your people please.”

Lynch launched her debut album ‘Growing Pains’ in 2017 and put out three mixtapes in her quick profession: ‘Super Sweet 16s’, ‘In The Meantime’, and ‘feel less’.