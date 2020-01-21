Leyton Orient’s last-minute equaliser from the spot against Northampton descends into 17-man BRAWL

By Kieran Jackson For Mailonline

Josh Wright’s late equaliser for Leyton Orient towards Northampton sparked a 17-man brawl during which a participant from either side was despatched off.

The penalty salvaged some extent for the house aspect at Brisbane Street, however within the speedy aftermath a battle broke out between two gamers, earlier than members from each League Two groups piled into the melee.

The battle was ultimately damaged up, earlier than the referee dismissed Orient winger James Dayton and Northampton defender Scott Wharton – the match completed 1-1.

A battle breaks out between James Dayton and Scott Wharton after Orient rating a late aim

Dayton appears to pile on high of Wharton as gamers from each side become involved within the melee

The referee Alan Younger (far-right) retains a detailed eye on proceedings as tempers flare

The brawl began between Dayton and Wharton because the Orient participant tried to retrieve the ball from the aim, as they looked for a winner.

Dayton then appears to seize Wharton by the neck, turning him earlier than Wharton piles onto his opponent close to the promoting hoardings.

After 17 gamers turned embroiled within the brawl, referee Alan Younger opted to dismiss the instigators, with Dayton and Wharton each receiving their marching orders earlier than play resumed.

The brawl is ultimately damaged up and the sport finishes 1-1 between Orient and Northampton

Northampton’s Ryan Watson had earlier given the away aspect the lead within the 44th minute

Northampton had earlier taken the lead on the stroke of half-time via Ryan Watson earlier than the late drama within the League Two conflict.

The outcome means Orient are in 19th place within the desk, six factors away from security and bottom-of-the-table Morecambe.

In the meantime Northampton stay within the play-off locations, in sixth on 46 factors however solely two factors off Crewe within the closing automated promotion spot.