Liam Gallagher jokes that he’s retiring as a solo artist because Noel is “begging” for an Oasis reunion

Liam Gallagher has joked that he’s going to retire as a solo artist after his third album as a result of his brother Noel is “begging” for him to reform Oasis in 2022.

Posting on Twitter immediately, Liam mentioned: “I intend to retire as [a] solo artist after album no3 as I have just had a call from my brother begging me to start oasis again in 2022 if you believe in life after love c’mon you know LG x”

Shortly beforehand, he posted the same tweet that mentioned: “After album no3 I’m gonna split up with myself I just don’t think I’ll be able to work with myself any longer I can write what I like and so can he but I think it’s for the best.”

The previous Oasis singer and his brother have spent the years since their band’s 2009 cut up exchanging blows.

Though many take into account the possibilities of an precise Oasis reunion slim, nonetheless, some have discovered hope in one other latest Twitter remark.

Liam was requested: “LG, how do you think this possible headline sounds: ‘Oasis reunite for a one-off show at Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary 2020’? What do you think?.”

“Too soon,” Liam replied, earlier than including: “The little fella has threatened to take a year off which I highly recommend. I reckon he’ll give his head a good shake and bingo we’ll be on for the following year isn’t it.”

Final month, in the meantime, Liam instructed that his revered former group “weren’t a fucking great band”.

“We were alright, we were better than a lot of shit out there but we weren’t pushing the boundaries, we weren’t Pink Floyd or The Beatles,” he mentioned in an interview with Mojo.