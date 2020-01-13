Liam Hemsworth Confirms New Romance With Gabriella Brooks During PDA-Filled Beach Day!

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are actually heating up!

The couple regarded very snug exhibiting off their new romance in a recent set of pictures printed by Australian information outlet New Thought on Sunday, which featured the 2 sharing kisses on the seaside in Byron Bay, Australia. Ooh la la!!

The actor, who turned 30 years previous on Monday, wore printed swim vans whereas the 21-year-old mannequin rocked a striped bikini for the enjoyable seaside outing. Judging from the pics (HERE), there was no scarcity of smiles as they soaked up the solar collectively! In a single PDA-filled shot, Liam may be seen together with his proper hand on Gabriella’s bottom whereas getting into the ocean.

Solar’s out, buns out!

This sighting comes practically a month after the Australian natives sparked courting rumors at that exact same location. Liam appeared to introduce Gabriella to his dad and mom, Craig and Leonie Hemsworth, throughout a day lunch in Byron Bay final month.

We observed a ton of heat and familiarity between everybody on the time, however based on an E! Information supply, issues have been nonetheless comparatively new. They described it as a “happy family environment” sans any blatant public shows of affection, noting “the two did go back to Liam’s house after the restaurant.” Issues have clearly picked up since then!

Neither Hemsworth or Brooks have publicly commented on the standing of their relationship. But when we’re being sincere, these current pictures inform us all we have to know proper now. One thing is clearly blossoming there and we like to see it!

As you’ll doubtless recall, Chris Hemsworth‘s youthful brother was briefly linked to mannequin Maddison Brown earlier than Gabriella got here into the image. The 22-year-old supplied a supply of consolation for the hunky movie star after his decade-long relationship with ex-wife Miley Cyrus got here to a crashing halt in August — however apparently they weren’t suited to go the space!

A Higher Match?

Contemplating the truth that Brooks additionally lately ended a long-term coupling, there’s a powerful risk that she and Liam perceive one another higher than most proper now. For individuals who might not know, Gabriella dated The 1975 frontman Matthew Healy for 4 years earlier than they cut up early final yr. Right here’s to hoping she and the Killerman star can actually lean on one another previous the rebound/honeymoon stage and discover lasting happiness!

What do U take into consideration all of this, Perezcious readers? Liam seems to be so pleased so we’ve to ask, are U on #TeamGabriella and rooting for this romance to final? Tell us by sounding OFF within the feedback (under)!

