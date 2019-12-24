Not bandmates, however associates endlessly!

Liam Payne supplied up his congratulations to his former bandmate Harry Types on his newest accomplishment! ICYMI, Harry’s lately launched album, Wonderful Line, simply topped the Billboard 200 charts.

Together with a picture of the album cowl, the 26-year-old penned to Instagram:

“Massive congrats H, on becoming the first UK Male artist to debut at No.1 with your first two albums! What an achievement, you must be over the moon 💫”

So candy!!

Ch-ch-check out the publish for your self (under):

So, the place do issues stand between these two? Nicely, as Payne places it, he’s the “antichrist” of the Cherry singer. Following the discharge of his full-length solo album LP1, Bear Gray‘s daddy revealed in an interview with The Face journal precisely the place issues stand at present along with his former One Route bandmates.

When requested which of the 4 (Harry, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, or Zayn Malik) he’d most prefer to take a stroll with, he replied:

“To be honest with you, more than anyone, probably Harry.”

So, why the 25-year-old? Payne elaborated:

“With Harry there’s so much mystery around who he’s become.”

This leads us to consider they’re not spending as a lot time collectively as we might have thought! Talking about two of his different bandmates (no tea on Zayn, sorry), he added:

“I speak to Louis quite regularly. And I feel like I know where I stand with Niall.”

It appears he doesn’t know a lot about who Types has turn out to be within the years since 1D went on hiatus. Moreover, he wouldn’t even know what to say to him!! That’s fairly unhappy to listen to, TBH, as a result of they spent SO a lot time collectively whereas within the band:

“I used to be some footage of him the opposite day, and I simply thought, ‘I don’t know what extra I’d say to him aside from, ‘Hello’ and ‘How are you?’ I imply, take a look at the stuff I put out and the stuff Harry places out. Polar reverse. I’m just like the antichrist model of what Harry is.“

You’re what?! Certain, folks change… however the antichrist?! A bit excessive, don’t you suppose??

Nicely, it’s good that he despatched effectively needs Harry’s method, and so publicly, too!! Ideas on all this, Perezcious readers?? We need to hear ’em!! Sound OFF (under) within the feedback along with your take!!

