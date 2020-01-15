Lib Dem peer Lord Greaves warns post-Brexit Britain could be ‘reminiscent’ of Nazi Germany 

By James Tapsfield, Political Editor For Mailonline

Printed: 04:33 EST, 15 January 2020 | Up to date: 04:36 EST, 15 January 2020

A Liberal Democrat peer faces a livid backlash for warning post-Brexit Britain could possibly be ‘reminiscent’ of Nazi Germany.

Lord Greaves additionally claimed individuals have been crying themselves to sleep at evening over the UK’s withdrawal from the EU, as he warned towards ‘triumphalistic behaviour’.

The feedback got here the Higher Home began line-by-line scrutiny of the EU Withdrawal Invoice final evening.

It drew gasps within the chamber, with friends complaining that he was ‘stretching the purpose’ and had gone ‘too far’.

Lord Greaves mentioned there have been many individuals individuals within the nation ‘filled with dismay and misery’ over the break with Brussels.

As some Conservative Tory friends signalled their dissent, he continued: ‘Individuals are crying once they fall asleep at evening and once they get up within the morning, and all they get from the unfeeling, hard-headed Tories is moans.

‘They’re feeling a way of loss which is akin to bereavement and a grieving course of has solely simply begun.’

Lord Greaves mentioned: ‘In these circumstances, triumphalistic behaviour, festivals of Brexit and all the remainder will merely make issues worse.

‘The people who find themselves feeling it worst are these residents of the EU who reside, work and participate in our communities.’

He went on: ‘I’m notably involved about what the Authorities is doing about prevention of discrimination within the transition interval.

‘I’m fearful that on January 31 some issues might occur in some locations which could possibly be paying homage to issues occurring in Germany within the early 1930s.

‘I’m apprehensive about this, as a result of there may be that sentiment amongst a hostile minority of the inhabitants.’

However difficult him, Brexit-supporting Labour peer Lord Grocott mentioned: ‘He is simply made a comparability, I am barely reeling from it, between Britain on February 1 this 12 months and Nazi Germany in 1933.

‘Might he elaborate on that just a bit bit, as a result of that appears to me to be stretching the purpose only a bit?’

Responding, Lord Greaves mentioned: ‘Nicely, we are going to see. What we do know is that the day after the referendum individuals had their home windows put in. Individuals have been abused on the street. Paint was daubed on individuals’s homes. It is that type of factor I’m speaking about.

‘I do know of loads of situations the place individuals have been abused on the street and shouted at.’

He added: ‘It occurred instantly after the referendum and I’m very apprehensive certainly that on February 1 and a pair of there will probably be a wave of this type of factor.

‘Police statistics present that the quantity of racially-motivated offences has elevated considerably since June 2016. I’m not making it up. It’s occurring.’

House Workplace Minister Baroness Williams of Trafford mentioned: ‘To check January 31 to Nazi Germany, I feel, is relatively a step too far.’

However Lord Greaves mentioned: ‘I’ve not in contrast this nation in the present day with Nazi Germany and wouldn’t accomplish that clearly, it will be ridiculous.

‘What I’m saying is that among the circumstances which exist on this nation are just like circumstances which existed in Germany between the wars, earlier than the Nazis got here to energy and took over.

‘You may assume that is proper, you may assume it is incorrect, however I consider that that’s the case.’