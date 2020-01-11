Libby Clegg says she will be the “dark horse” of Dancing on Ice

This 12 months, Paralympic sprinter Libby Clegg MBE will make historical past as the primary visually impaired contestant on ITV’s ice-skating contest Dancing on Ice, and he or she’s trying ahead to rising public notion of incapacity when she does her first efficiency.

“I think it’s just a really good opportunity for me to show disability in a really positive light,” she mentioned. “No-one has had a visually impaired person on a show before.”

Nevertheless, Clegg’s additionally in it to win it – and he or she really thinks that folks could also be underestimating her possibilities, particularly given her athletics expertise and excessive degree of health.

“I’m intrigued to see how far I’ll go,” Clegg mentioned when requested about her possibilities of profitable.

“I feel I might find yourself being a little bit of a darkish horse. I’m simply going to deal with enhancing myself and never deal with anybody else.

“The training element doesn’t scare me at all. It’s how I will fit it in with my own training on the track. I normally train five times a week.”

This week, Clegg will skate to Reet Petite by Jackie Wilson along with her associate Mark Hanretyy – and he or she says she isn’t too nervous about criticism from the judges, noting that she’s used to it from her sporting background.

“I really like criticism,” she mentioned. “It makes you higher. I received’t take something personally ever. I discover it actually constructive. I like good criticism.

“I don’t really have any major fears to be honest,” she added.

“I’m really excited to have a new challenge. It’s something I’ve not done before but it’s excitable nerves rather than daunting nerves. I really want to learn something new. Because I run, I can transfer those nerves into good nerves. I’m good at containing them.”

Appears like Libby could possibly be one to observe…

Dancing on Ice airs on ITV on Sundays