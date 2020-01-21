Libby Purves says women calling for equal wages at BBC should not take large payouts 

By Eleanor Sharples For The Every day Mail

Girls striving for equal pay on the BBC shouldn’t take massive payouts, the veteran radio presenter Libby Purves has mentioned.

‘Programme-making cash… will go up in smoke’ if feminine workers settle for again pay for years once they acquired lower than males in comparable jobs, she argued.

Her feedback got here because it emerged that former Radio four Right now presenter Sarah Montague acquired £400,00zero after an inner investigation over equal pay.

The difficulty first got here to prominence after Carrie Gracie resigned as BBC China editor in January 2018 when she discovered she was taking house tens of 1000’s lower than US editor Jon Sopel.

Miss Gracie was given a £361,00zero payout by the broadcaster, opening the floodgates to a flurry of claims from different feminine BBC workers sad about their pay.

Earlier this month Samira Ahmed gained a landmark employment tribunal in opposition to the BBC, which discovered she needs to be paid the identical as fellow presenter Jeremy Vine for doing ‘very comparable’ work.

She claimed she was owed nearly £700,00zero in again pay, having been paid £440 an episode for the BBC Newswatch programme in contrast with Mr Vine’s £three,00zero an episode for Factors of View.

Suggesting Miss Ahmed had much less leisure ‘gold mud’ than Mr Vine, Miss Purves, 69, informed Radio Occasions her declare amounted to ‘some huge cash’.

She additionally cited the circumstances of Miss Gracie and Caroline Barlow, former head of product within the BBC’s design and engineering division, who gained a £130,00zero settlement.

Miss Purves mentioned 100 different girls had claims, whereas ‘zeros multiply earlier than the terrified eyes of BBC accountants’.

She added: ‘Hundreds upon 1000’s of licence charges: programme-making cash, information and enjoyable and knowledge cash, will go up in smoke.

‘It could be virtuous feminist smoke, but it surely nonetheless chokes creativity.’

Miss Purves admitted she is usually requested if she is without doubt one of the ‘BBC girls claimants’ however mentioned: ‘Nope, could not trouble complaining. I favored the job, it was enjoyable.’