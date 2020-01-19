Liberal Democracy Institutions Must Defend Constitution: Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh’s remarks got here amid raging protests in opposition to CAA (File)

New Delhi:

Establishments of India’s liberal democracy must be strengthened and should assert themselves in defence of the Structure, former prime minister Manmohan Singh mentioned on Sunday amid nationwide protests in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act.

Younger folks have lately reminded the nation that freedom is greatest secured within the custody of enlightened residents and when it’s protected for all, he mentioned.

In his handle on the launch of former Union minister Ashwini Kumar’s e book ”Human Dignity — A objective in perpetuity” right here, Dr Singh mentioned establishments of “our liberal and libertarian democracy” have been put to check on a number of events when elementary freedoms have been threatened.

These establishments, nurtured through the years, must be strengthened and should assert themselves in defence of the Structure, he mentioned.

Certainly, the concept of freedom can purchase form and kind within the lives of our folks provided that they’ll reside as equal residents underneath the regulation, the previous prime minister mentioned.

His remarks got here amid raging protests in opposition to the amended citizenship regulation and the Kerala authorities approaching the Supreme Courtroom in opposition to the CAA.

Mr Kumar, in his remarks, mentioned someplace alongside the road, the institutional response to difficult conditions has been discovered wanting.

“In the pages of this book, I have endeavoured to articulate the aberrations that have slowed our march towards the realization of human dignity in the hope that a purposive reflection thereon will assist to remedy the situation in these times of change and challenge,” he mentioned.

“After all, the cause of human dignity must be our purpose in perpetuity,” Mr Kumar mentioned.