Liberty prevails in lopsided 86-59 victory over Coronado

The Liberty Lancers simply dealt with the Coronado Cougars by a rating of 86-59 on Saturday.

Liberty was paced in scoring by Jacob Ogrodny who accounted for 21 factors whereas additionally amassing two rebounds. Gus Rivas and Landen Dvorsky additionally had respectable performances contributing 17 factors and 12 factors, respectively.

Coronado was lead in scoring by Brycen Scherr who accounted for 16 factors whereas amassing eight rebounds. Jalen Austin aided the trouble by contributing 14 factors and two rebounds.

Liberty will play host to Pine Creek, whereas Coronado will journey to play Fountain-Fort Carson.

