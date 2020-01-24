Libya militant who was the ‘eyes and ears’ of 2012 Benghazi attack ringleader is jailed for 19 years

By Corazon Miller For Mailonline

24 January 2020

A Libyan militant has been sentenced to greater than 19 years in jail for his position within the 2012 Benghazi assaults that killed 4 People, together with the US ambassador.

A jury convicted Mustafa al-Imam final 12 months of conspiring to assist the extremist militia that launched the fiery assaults on the US compounds however deadlocked on 15 different counts.

A federal decide on Thursday sentenced al-Imam to a complete of 236 months behind bars. He’s the second militant convicted within the assaults that killed Ambassador Chris Stevens, communications specialist Sean Smith and safety officers Tyrone Snowden Woods and Glen Anthony Doherty.

Mustafa al-Imam after his seize in October 2017. He has this week been sentenced to greater than 19 years in jail for his position within the 2012 Benghazi assaults that killed 4 People

The assaults, aimed toward killing American personnel, prompted a political fracas through which Republicans accused the Obama administration of a bungled response.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo mentioned in an announcement late Thursday that al-Imam’s sentencing ‘sends a robust message to those that would try and commit such a heinous crime.’

The pinnacle of the Islamist militia who directed the siege, Ahmed Abu Khattala, was convicted in 2017 on terrorism-related fees and sentenced to 22 years in jail.

Khattala was accused of driving to the diplomatic mission on September 11, 2012, and breaching the primary gate with militants who attacked with assault rifles, grenades and different weapons.

The preliminary assault killed Stevens and Smith and set the mission ablaze. Woods and Doherty have been later killed at a CIA annex.

The US Consulate in Benghazi is seen totally ablaze throughout a protest by an armed group mentioned to have been protesting a movie being produced in america. The protest escalated right into a violent assault on the mission which killed two People, and led to the loss of life of two others at a CIA annex

A person will be seen holding his rifle as he stands subsequent to the buildings that have been set on hearth in the course of the September 2012 assaults on the US Consulate in Benghazi

On Thursday, federal prosecutors in Washington requested US District Decide Christopher Cooper to ship a message to others considering assaults on People abroad, saying al-Imam deserved the utmost 35-year sentence.

‘Within the present geopolitical atmosphere, terrorists should perceive that there are harsh penalties for attacking diplomatic posts and harming US personnel – significantly a US ambassador,’ Assistant US Lawyer John Cummings wrote in a court docket submitting.

Protection attorneys mentioned al-Imam made a ‘super mistake’ by damaging and looting US property after the assaults. However they insisted there was no proof he supposed to hurt any People, noting jurors couldn’t attain a verdict on the homicide fees al-Imam confronted.

‘Mustafa al-Imam is a frail, uneducated and easy man,’ they wrote in a court docket submitting. ‘He isn’t a fighter, an ideologue or a terrorist. He’s a former comfort retailer clerk whose essential loves in life are soccer and household.’

A car will be seen burning within the yard of the US Consulate in the course of the September 2012 assaults. The violence which noticed the loss of life of 4 American personnel prompted a political fracas that noticed Republican’s accuse Obama’s administration of bungling the response

A jury convicted Mustafa al-Imam final 12 months of conspiring to assist the extremist militia that launched the fiery assaults on the US compounds pictured above. Nevertheless, prosecutors acknowledged there was no proof he immediately prompted the killings regardless of his allegiance with the pinnacle of the militia

Al-Imam was tried in a civilian court docket regardless of the Trump administration’s earlier competition that such suspects are higher despatched to Guantanamo Bay. His arrest, 5 years after the assault, was the primary publicly identified operation since President Donald Trump took workplace concentrating on these accused of involvement in Benghazi.

Prosecutors acknowledged there was no proof that al-Imam ‘immediately prompted’ the killings on the U.S. compounds. However they mentioned he aligned himself with Khattala and acted as his ‘eyes and ears’ on the peak of the assaults.

Throughout a four-week trial in Washington, prosecutors pointed to cellphone information that confirmed al-Imam was within the neighborhood of the mission and positioned an 18-minute name to Khattala throughout a ‘pivotal second’ of the assaults.

Al-Imam additionally entered the US compound, prosecutors mentioned, and took delicate materials that recognized the placement of the CIA annex a few mile away from the mission because the evacuation level for Division of State personnel.

In interviews with regulation enforcement following his 2017 seize in Misrata, Libya, he admitted stealing a cellphone and map from the US mission.

A burnt-out automotive on the scene of the US Consulate in Benghazi following the September 2012 assaults