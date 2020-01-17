LIC Assistant Mains Result 2020: LIC Assistant Mains Exam Result released on licindia.in

LIC Assistant Mains Outcome 2020: Indian Life Life Insurance coverage Company of India- LIC has launched the results of Assistant Principal Examination on licindia.in. Candidates can test their outcomes by visiting the official web site of LIC, licindia.in. LIC had recruited a complete of 7871 posts in eight zones on the posts of Assistant. Candidates can test the Zonewise outcome by clicking on the direct hyperlink given beneath. You’ll find your title and roll quantity in PDF file. The names and roll numbers of the chosen candidates have been launched. 22 Mains examination occurred on December. Mains examination was additionally executed on-line like prelims. Profitable candidates within the Mains examination will likely be referred to as for the regional language take a look at.

LIC Assistant Mains Outcome 2020

LIC Assistant Prelims Examination 30 was held in October and 31 on October. Its outcome was launched within the final week of November. The profitable candidates within the pre examination have been referred to as for the Mains examination.

LIC Assistant Outcome 2019: How one can test –

Step-1: First go to the official web site licindia.in.

Step-2: Now click on on the 'Careers' part on the homepage.

Step-Three: Click on on the hyperlink, you’ll get the hyperlink of 'Recruitment of Assistant 2019', click on right here.

Step-Four: Now a brand new web page will open. Click on on the hyperlink of LIC Assistant Mains Outcome 2019 right here.

Step-5: Enter all the data sought right here.

Step-6: Now the outcome will likely be in your display.

Step-7: Obtain your outcome and take a print of it for future wants.

Primarily based on the marks obtained in the primary examination, the advantage listing will likely be ready and certified candidates will likely be chosen.