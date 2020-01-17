Life after Beth: How Dog the Bounty Hunter is now hunting alone

PINE, Colo. — In September, three months after the dying of his spouse, Canine the Bounty Hunter was angling beneath the Colorado solar at a trout pond within the backwoods of the Rocky Mountains.

The pond was shut sufficient to the freeway that vans mashing down Route 285 would roll down their home windows to yell his title. To every passerby, he raised his thumb and pinkie in a trademark shaka signal of goodwill.

Canine says he has 12 kids, 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He additionally says he has had 4 wives, been convicted of theft 18 occasions and captured 10,000 fugitives. And he claims God promised to make him well-known.

“I need the attention. I wake up every day and say, ‘Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the baddest bounty hunter of them all?,’” he mentioned, with a conspiratorial arched eyebrow earlier than turning critical: “I need love.”

With the pompadour-mullet, jailhouse tats and beet-red tanned pores and skin — plenty of it — the one factor lacking is the theme tune. Households pulled their minivans over and ran out to greet him. A girl with a graying ponytail and vodka on her breath sidled up as effectively. “I just want to say I’m praying for you and Beth,” she mentioned, as if consoling an outdated good friend.

Canine squirted faux cheese onto a Triscuit and ate it, then lit one other menthol Marlboro and eyed a pickup truck creeping into the parking zone. It’s not all love, he mentioned: “I’m tested once a week, guys looking to see how tough the Dog is. That’s what the Taser is for.”

Wade Payne, Invision/AP, File On this June four, 2014 file photograph, Beth Chapman, left, and Duane Chapman arrive on the CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Area, in Nashville, Tenn.

Behind his wraparound Oakley sun shades, his blue eyes are marked by deep circles. A cloud of nervous power comes and goes like a storm. He’s 66 and alone for the primary time in many years. He’s now additionally and not using a tv contract.

“This is the big moment,” he mentioned, when requested what’s subsequent. “That’s the big question.” Instantly, there was a strike on the road. However when Canine lifted his rod from the water, the hook was naked.

The following chew wouldn’t be till hours later, after a Safeway run for grocery store sushi. Again on the lake, Canine lastly caught a foot-long trout. Blowing minty smoke, he cackled and reached into the purchasing bag. “Want a piece of my spider roll?” he requested, and grinned.

Again in 2004, Duane Chapman, generally known as Canine, hot-wired a actuality revolution with “Dog the Bounty Hunter.” Using shotgun together with his household of bickering bounty hunters, a lot of whom had accomplished time themselves, viewers had been pulled alongside on fugitive chases as Canine led his crew in pursuit of those that had damaged the phrases of their bail agreements.

The favored present, broadcast on A&E, spurred what was referred to as a wave of “redneck reality,” bringing America hit reveals like “Duck Dynasty” and “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.” It lasted eight seasons.

Spinoffs and three years on Nation Music Channel adopted, however nothing matched his success at A&E. Final yr, he returned to tv as soon as once more with “Dog’s Most Wanted,” on WGN America. In it, Canine and Beth Chapman continued to chase fugitives.

This time, she had a prognosis of throat most cancers. So the present grew to become about her final days using with “Big Poppa,” as she referred to as him. She tried chemotherapy a number of occasions and give up. “I want to die in my boots,” she mentioned within the first episode. In June, as proven within the season finale, at age 51, she did.

Trent Davis Bailey/The New York Occasions A drawing of Beth Chapman, Canine the Bounty Hunter’s late spouse, on show at Canine’s dwelling in Fort Rock, Colo., Nov. 2, 2019.

“Beth was adamant, she wanted everything filmed,” mentioned Matt Asmus, the showrunner. “If anyone wanted the camera turned off, it was Dog.”

All through the season, as Beth Chapman loses hair and weight, Canine and his posse proceed to slice by means of the heartland, quoting the nice ebook and catching crooks. However as she begins to slide away, falling right into a coma earlier than being taken off life help, Canine’s grip on actuality turns into extra tenuous in his grief.

“I don’t want to live,” he says after her dying, eyeing her capsule bottles. The season’s finish reveals a damaged man — the other of the hero that Canine spent years constructing on display screen.

After Beth Chapman’s dying, Canine had a pulmonary embolism. Testosterone dietary supplements had thickened his blood, Canine suspects. He checked himself out of the hospital in opposition to recommendation, pushing “an orderly up against a wall because he wouldn’t let me leave,” he mentioned. “They couldn’t stop me.”

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the physician and TV character, flew to Colorado for an intervention.

“Does Dog want to live or not?” Dr. Ouncestold me. “Dog told me a dream where Beth said, ‘Big Daddy, what took you so long? Maybe she’s waiting, what am I living for?’”

Canine mentioned he has now been chewing ice cubes to drop some weight. His 5-foot-7 body is all the way down to 187 kilos. He’s smoking solely two packs a day, putting disposable filters on his cigarettes.

However sunblock and quitting tanning salons aren’t taking place; neither are prescription glasses. Consuming and sleeping effectively are nonetheless points for him — so is gout — and what he actually desires to do is write one other ebook, this one about Beth Chapman, he mentioned. And he has plans for a brand new present.

He’s engaged on a pardon from the state of Texas, which might assist him notice a boyhood dream: changing into Sheriff Canine. (In 1976, a failed drug deal led to Canine’s homicide conviction. Canine says he didn’t pull the set off — he was within the automobile — however, in accordance with Texas legislation, he was an adjunct.) He could be an actual sheriff, in an actual city that wants cleansing up, he mentioned.

In fact, it could possibly be filmed. “I think it’d be a hit,” he mentioned.

Gretel Daugherty/AP As a cameraman tapes the motion, bounty hunter Duane Canine Chapman, proper, leaves the Mesa County Detention Facility together with his spouse Beth on Wednesday, July 20, 2011 after delivering pepper-sprayed fugitive Andrew Distel to the Mesa County Sheriff s Division in Grand Junction.

On the Fort, an outdated adobe restaurant with thick bison steaks, Canine’s wolf ringtone stored howling as his publicist referred to as repeatedly. It was the primary day of the president’s impeachment inquiry however what was on his thoughts was TMZ, which was exhibiting an advance clip of Canine’s look on Dr. Ouncess present with the headline “Ticking Time Bomb.”

“Ticking time bomb,” Canine repeated whereas on the cellphone together with his bounty looking accomplice David Robinson, discussing plans to seek out a fugitive from Hawaii. “Biggest bond I’ve ever written,” he mentioned, choosing at his quail.

Canine mentioned he must pay $1.5 million if he couldn’t catch the individual accused of dealing medicine, who had fled to California.

He wants the cash, he mentioned. “I’m broke,” he mentioned. Years of medical payments and being the patriarch of a sprawling household took a heavy toll. If he doesn’t get his man, he mentioned, the financial institution will take his Colorado dwelling.

“I can go,” Canine instructed his accomplice. “I’m three hours away, David. Just got a blood clot, that’s all.” “You’re on the medication, right?” Robinson mentioned.

“Yeah,” Canine mentioned. “TMZ burned me tonight, I’m on my last leg.”

“How’d they find out?” Robinson mentioned.

“Rats,” Canine mentioned. “We live in a rat world — ask Trump.”

Canine is not going to say who he voted for, however he did attend President Donald Trump’s inauguration. He mentioned it didn’t matter to him who’s within the White Home. “I feel an allegiance,” he mentioned. “I think Michelle Obama would make a great president.”

His different political views embody: Lecturers must be armed to guard college students, and he’s open to same-sex marriage and freedom of faith — he wears a skullcap for Shabbat dinners with Marty Singer, an leisure lawyer.

“I rarely socialize with my clients,” mentioned Singer, who calls Canine an ideal good friend and “as honest as they come — sometimes too honest.”

Singer can also be apprehensive.

“Dog’s very lonely,” mentioned Amy Weiss, Canine’s supervisor at Brillstein Leisure. “I was there at many points in the hospital with him and it was very difficult. He’s lost, but he knows he must go on and provide for his family.”

“The irony is,” Ouncessaid, “he’s a man who everyone relies on for advice. He was crutching so much on Beth — how are you going to show up in your own life?”

When Canine’s mom died in 1995, he spent a yr smoking crack, he mentioned. Then he sobered up and began relationship Beth. They’d met in 1986 when he posted her bond after she shoplifted a lemon.

They lastly married in 2006 — we noticed it in Season three of “Dog the Bounty Hunter.” Drama grew to become a Chapman household trade. There have been public household disputes and IRS fines for again taxes. On the eve of the marriage, Canine’s daughter Barbara died in a stolen automobile in Alaska. Months later, marshals stormed his Hawaii dwelling, main Canine out in handcuffs — a results of a Mexican extradition case in opposition to him, ultimately thrown out.

The drama with probably the most enduring influence started when his son Tucker offered recordings to the Nationwide Enquirer of Canine utilizing a racist slur. Buddies like Snoop Dogg and pastor Tim Storey caught by him, however his ebook “You Can Run but You Can’t Hide” was pulled from shops. Licensing offers crashed. A&E put his present on hiatus. Canine apologized on Larry King and Sean Hannity.

With the gap of a dozen years, Canine is fast to elucidate that he got here up within the jail system. “I thought I had a pass,” he mentioned, repeating a declare that his mom is Native American. “It was a word I grew up using. I was wrong.”

Trent Davis Bailey/The New York Occasions Canine the Bounty Hunter throws snowballs exterior his dwelling in Fort Rock, Colo., Nov. 2, 2019. Canine is 66 and alone for the primary time in many years. “I need the attention. I wake up every day and say, ‘Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the baddest bounty hunter of them all?” he mentioned.

“I’ll never be forgiven for that one,” he mentioned. “Some people form an opinion of me that I can’t change, but you’ve talked to me and I’m not a racist.” He listed the charities and church buildings he has visited throughout the nation and mentioned he himself was a poster-boy picture of second probabilities. “That’s something nobody wants to talk about, people just want to focus on the negatives,” he mentioned.

The motion opposing bail as a part of a predatory jail funnel system that disproportionately impacts the poor and folks of colour has strengthened within the final decade. In the meantime, in early 2016, Beth Chapman was elected president of the Skilled Bail Brokers Affiliation, which opposes bail and bond reform.

Canine agreed that the American authorized system is especially laborious on black individuals. “Things could change for the better,” he mentioned, including that committing crimes is a alternative however that nonviolent offenders shouldn’t be pressured to publish bond.

“I am the prime example of the system: The bail bond system, the legal system, of crime,” he mentioned. “I’m a second chance. Guys who don’t have job hopes when they get out, why do you think they go back to what they were doing before they were convicted? If I can change, anyone can. But it’s going to be a lot harder now without Beth, that’s for sure.”

At a P.F. Chang’s the following day, wearing a deerskin shirt and knee-high moccasins, Canine laid out his technique for his latest fugitive’s bond. “Because of my health, Beth’s passing, I’m going to get an extension. I have to catch the bastard.” He laughed. “I love it.”“I got out of prison Feb. 6, 1979. That’s 40 years,” Canine mentioned. “They said, ‘You can’t even get a driver’s license, you’ll have nothing.’ I looked in the mirror to shave and heard my dad saying, ‘Burn your birth certificate, I wish you were never born.’ I said: ‘I’m going to change and be the best at whatever I do in the world.’”

A girl got here up and requested for a photograph. Canine lowered his sun shades for the selfie because the test got here with a tray of fortune cookies. “You’re not allowed to choose your own fortune,” the waiter mentioned.

Canine ignored the foundations after which learn his fortune: “You will pass a big upcoming test.” He laughed laborious, earlier than coughing. His face bought redder and redder, however then he smiled. “I better,” he mentioned.