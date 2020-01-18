January 18, 2020 | 6:40pm

When Personal Elvis Presley shipped out of the Brooklyn Navy Yard on his strategy to his navy tour of obligation in West Germany in September 1958, the US Military’s brass band performed “Hound Dog” to honor the King of Rock and Roll.

“And the captains and the majors helped him with his bags!” stated Invoice Ray, the previous LIFE Journal photographer who captured the second.

Ray, who died earlier this month at his residence on the Higher West Facet, shot a few of the most iconic celeb pictures of the 20th century.

There’s his of a sultry Marilyn Monroe in a shimmering, nude-colored gown, its plunging naked again accentuating her curves as she sang a breathy rendition of “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy at Madison Sq. Backyard in Could 1962. Three months after Ray shot the image on a ladder from behind the film star, the troubled intercourse image can be lifeless of an overdose. Kennedy was assassinated a yr after that, and the well-known gown, designed by Hollywood costume designer Jean Louis, bought at public sale a couple of years in the past for almost $5 million.

Ray, who labored for LIFE in New York, Paris and Beverly Hills, shot The Beatles after they first arrived in New York in 1964, partied with Roman Polanski and his spouse Sharon Tate earlier than the pregnant actress was brutally murdered by Charles Manson in 1969. He was a daily presence on tons of of Hollywood film units, photographing Elizabeth Taylor, Brigitte Bardot and Natalie Wooden, amongst others.

“Steve McQueen once told me that he had to have sex five times a day,” stated Ray concerning the “Bullitt” star at a 2014 presentation of his biggest work on the Espresso Home Membership in midtown, the place he had been a member for greater than 50 years. “I was too stunned to ask Steve what happens if you don’t.”

William Ray was born in Shelby, Nebraska, a windswept village of 700 about two hours west of Omaha. Ray was the youngest of 4 kids of a affluent lumber service provider and his artist spouse. He developed such a ardour for pictures that by the point he was 11, he was already a member of the Omaha Digital camera Membership and had his personal skilled darkroom at residence. He bought his first workers job as a 17-year-old on the Lincoln Star Journal newspaper.

“The city editor had a smoke and hired me on the spot,” he stated.

After a photographic workshop in Hannibal, Missouri, the place he impressed the school with a collection of images concerning the native barbershop, Ray was employed by LIFE journal and despatched to New York in 1957.

“I wanted to live in New York City since I saw Fred [Astaire] dance with Ginger [Rogers] in Central Park,” he stated.

For years, Ray and Marlys Ray, his spouse of almost 62 years, lived in a sprawling condo throughout from Central Park the place he was a daily on the tennis courts and an avid hen watcher. On January eight, the couple took an extended stroll within the park, feeding a couple of cardinals alongside the way in which, “and, best of all, saw the rising nearly full moon with a kiss (one of our silly rituals),” stated Marlos Ray, a accomplice in her husband’s picture enterprise.

“It was his best day in a long time.”

Ray died hours later of a coronary heart assault. He was 83.