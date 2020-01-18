Lift revenue is flat across Vail Resorts, even with fewer skier visits

A snowboarder and a skier experience the Rip’s Trip carry whereas a snow making gun roars on the Breckenridge Ski resort on Nov. 23. (Andy Cross, The Denver Submit)

Season-to-date lift-ticket income at Vail Resorts’ North American properties stayed comparatively the identical this season in comparison with the identical interval final season regardless of skier visits dropping 7.eight%, based on the corporate.

On Friday, Vail Resorts launched interim information for its North American ski resorts and areas from the start of the season via Jan. 5.

This 12 months’s lift-ticket income, which was up zero.four%, consists of an allotted portion of season go income, which elevated this ski season in comparison with final.

Different factors of curiosity:

Season-to-date ski faculty income was up 2% in comparison with the identical interval final season

Season-to-date eating income was down three.6% in comparison with the identical interval final season

Retail and rental income was down 1.eight% in comparison with the identical interval final season

In a media assertion, CEO Rob Katz mentioned this season acquired off to a slower begin in comparison with final 12 months due to weaker snow circumstances, which led to fewer skier visits within the pre-holiday interval via Dec. 19. However visits picked up at its properties through the vacation interval from Dec. 20 to Jan. 5, except Whistler Blackcomb in Canada and Stevens Cross in Washington state.

Vail Resorts operates 37 mountain resorts and regional ski areas, together with Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte.

