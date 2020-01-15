Lightning Bolt – “Spaceman”

Final week, we realized that Brian Chippendale, the superb and terrifying human-octopus drummer for the long-running Windfall noise-rock duo Lightning Bolt, had a brand new band. He's joined forces with Ty Segall to type a duo referred to as Wasted Shirt, and their debut album is popping out subsequent mont. However Chippendale remains to be wrecking faces with Lightning Bolt. And as we speak, his important band has a brand new tune out on the planet.

Lightning Bolt, who launched the brand new album Sonic Citadel final fall, have simply dropped the brand new banger “Spaceman” as a part of the Grownup Swim Singles sequence . It's a bit extra direct than lots of Lightning Bolt songs. The place the duo can typically get sophisticated and twisty with its adjustments and time signatures, this one is only a straight-up rager.

You'd by no means understand it simply from listening, however the “Spaceman” lyrics apparently have one thing to do with immigration. In a press launch, Chippendale says that the tune began with an anecdote about fellow Windfall noise band Landed:

They had been on tour and swung into some small bar in the course of nowhere. When the singer Dan St. Jacques sat down on the bar, he jostled some huge dude already seated there. The man, aggravated, says “Hey, watch out, man. I'm a local. “And Dan, unfazed, seems him within the eye and says” Wow, you know what? Where I’m from, I’m a local too! “

Sonic Citadel is out now on Thrill Jockey. Wasted Shirt’s Fungus II is out 2 / 28 on Well-known Class Data.