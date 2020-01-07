Lightsaber masters ranked worst to best

The lightsaber is without doubt one of the most compelling innovations within the historical past of 20th century popular culture. At first look, it looks like nothing greater than a “laser sword,” however by way of its presence within the Star Wars franchise it turned one thing way more. The look of it, the sound of it because it strikes via the air, and the varied colours of the blades all make for a captivating weapon, however what actually units the lightsaber aside are the characters who’ve wielded it through the years.
Due to the unique trilogy, the prequels, the sequel trilogy and the animated collection like The Clone Wars, we have seen the lightsaber wielded by everybody from well-meaning amateurs to cold-blooded killers, however only some of these characters have distinguished themselves as true masters of the weapon. Whether or not they serve the sunshine aspect or the darkish, struggle with the Sith or the Jedi, these characters have managed to rise above the remainder as maybe the perfect fighters ever to wield the weapon of the Pressure. These are our favourite lightsaber masters in Star Wars, ranked.
Rey
The desert scavenger then solely referred to as Rey gained her first lightsaber duel, which was additionally the primary time she’d ever tried to truly struggle with a lightsaber. She did it with none coaching, and whereas it helped that her opponent was weakened and distracted by his personal rage, it was proof that she was on the trail to a particular relationship with the weapon of a Jedi.
Rey is a member of the sequel trilogy era, which implies she had only a few folks round to show her the various totally different kinds and types of the Republic period. With the assistance of Masters Luke and Leia Skywalker, although, she grew right into a formidable duelist in a position to each go head-to-head with Kylo Ren and battle teams of warriors just like the Praetorian Guard and Emperor Palpatine’s private Sith Trooper guard. She survived to craft a brand new lightsaber by the tip of The Rise of Skywalker, and the presence of a thousand generations of Jedi inside her means she’ll have loads of steerage going ahead to additional her mastery.
Kylo Ren
Kylo Ren was born Ben Solo, and started his coaching within the Pressure below the tutelage of his uncle, Grasp Luke Skywalker. This early coaching, which included work with a saber, meant that by the point he was corrupted by Supreme Chief Snoke he was already a formidable younger warrior, and his potential at midnight aspect solely made him stronger. Kylo Ren’s ties to the bloodline of Anakin Skywalker meant he had great power within the Pressure, which he poured into the usage of his distinctive lightsaber which featured a crossguard hilt and crackled with risky vitality.
For years Ren went untested as a lightsaber duelist, however was in a position to simply defeat just about every other armed opponent he met. With Rey’s assist, he was in a position to kill Snoke’s Praetorian Guards, and slaughtered quite a few Sith cultists on Mustafar in his quest for a Sith Wayfinder. Even after he was redeemed to the sunshine, he proved his mastery of a saber by defeating his former henchmen, the Knights of Ren, single-handedly.
Luke Skywalker
Luke Skywalker started his Jedi coaching at a little bit of a drawback, in that he was studying the methods of the Pressure at a time when a lot of the Jedi had been lifeless. Nonetheless, even with little or no coaching after time spent with Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda, he proved himself a pure with a lightsaber. Although he misplaced his first duel with Darth Vader, he was sturdy sufficient to place up a struggle, and by the point he confronted Vader once more he was in a position to defeat him with the assistance of a bit of little bit of Darkish Aspect rage.
After defeating Vader, Luke used the years following the Galactic Civil Battle to construct up his personal data and begin coaching new Jedi. Throughout that point, he clearly gained new expertise each out and in of lightsaber fight. Sadly, we do not get to see a lot of that deployed within the movies, however when Luke lastly does struggle in The Final Jedi, he is in a position to outmatch Kylo Ren to the purpose that he is toying with him. It could be nice to see what that degree of bodily management would appear like in a full-on duel, however alas, that wasn’t Luke Skywalker’s journey.
Ahsoka Tano
One of many defining traits of Ahsoka Tano that few different characters on this checklist share is her evolution. Due to her presence as a key character in two totally different Star Wars animated collection, we merely get to see extra of her than we do many different Pressure customers, and we begin seeing her when she’s nonetheless a younger apprentice. Which means we will watch her develop and alter over time, and achieve a larger appreciation of simply how good she will get with a lightsaber… or two.
After we first meet Ahsoka in The Clone Wars, she’s already completed with a saber, in a position to maintain her in battle towards even formidable opponents like Grievous, at the very least for a short time. After we see her once more in Star Wars Rebels, although, Ahsoka’s ability has grown to the extent of a real grasp. She’s in a position to face off towards a number of Inquisitors without delay and win, duel with Darth Maul, and even briefly grasp in there in a struggle towards Darth Vader himself. Ahsoka was all the time good with lightsabers, however her persistence in going her personal means together with her preventing fashion and continually rising and evolving meant that she finally turned really nice.
Asajj Ventress
One of many nice challenges of the Clone Wars animated collection was its want to provide threatening, memorable new foes for the characters that would in some way stand aspect by aspect with the villains already launched in stay motion. This meant somebody really compelling needed to emerge to hitch the ranks of characters like Depend Dooku, and we acquired that somebody within the type of the Sith murderer Asajj Ventress.
Ventress had all of it: An ideal look, a compelling backstory, and maybe most significantly, an especially threatening presence in battle. Through the usage of two curved lightsabers — which she may at occasions mix to type one terrifying weapon — Ventress was in a position to terrorize the galaxy with an incredible preventing prowess. She was in a position to match Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi in battle, typically on the similar time, thanks to almost unmatched instincts, pace, and agility. She was additionally in a position to greatest Grievous in battle, eradicating one among his arms within the course of, and even as soon as fairly actually fought together with her fingers tied behind her again. Ahsoka Tano as soon as judged her too sturdy for any single Jedi, and she or he appeared to show that over and over with great power that allowed her to dam and maintain the blades of a number of opponents without delay. When she lastly was defeated, it was via an act of self-sacrifice, and never dying throughout a duel.
Package Fisto
If you happen to’ve solely watched the live-action Star Wars movies, there’s an opportunity Package Fisto’s face with out ever figuring out his identify, however when you’re into lightsaber fight, you positively ought to get extra acquainted. Grasp Fisto was among the best swordsmen within the Jedi Order earlier than its fall, a real artist with a lightsaber who appeared all of the extra gifted as a result of he all the time appeared to be having a very good time.
Fisto’s lightsaber expertise had been first on show throughout the Battle of Geonosis, the place he fought among the many 200 Jedi led by Grasp Mace Windu and managed to be one of many few survivors of that struggle. He then fought all through the Clone Wars and distinguished himself as an ideal warrior. At one level he even dueled infamous Jedi killer Basic Grievous and was in a position to match him earlier than the Basic’s guards intervened. Maybe most notably, Grievous was one among three different Jedi taken by Windu to arrest Chancellor Palpatine. When Palpatine revealed himself as Darth Sidious, Fisto was in a position to keep within the struggle towards the highly effective Sith Lord for a couple of moments, at the same time as his comrades fell in mere seconds.
Anakin Skywalker
At one level in his teenage years, Anakin Skywalker claimed that he was nearly as good with a lightsaber as Yoda. His grasp, Obi-Wan Kenobi, mentioned that was all in his head, however as time went on, younger Skywalker’s prowess with a lightsaber would show that it was not essentially an idle boast. He actually was that good, and he stayed that means for many of his life.
Even earlier than he’d gained years of expertise and follow together with his saber, Skywalker was a formidable opponent, in a position to maintain his personal towards Depend Dooku even after Kenobi had fallen. In later years he fought within the Clone Wars and have become a succesful basic, in addition to a talented duelist and a really deft hand at deflecting blaster bolts. When it got here to his lightsaber he was aggressive, highly effective, and daring, even throwing his saber from time to time to realize the higher hand. His dueling ability improved to the purpose that he was even in a position to lastly defeat Dooku with a bit of assist from his Darkish Aspect-fueled aggression, and that act helped full his transformation into Darth Vader. After being defeated by his previous grasp Kenobi on Mustafar, he gained cybernetic limbs which altered his preventing fashion, however at the same time as his physique deteriorated, Vader remained a strong duelist via the age of the Galactic Empire.
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Obi-Wan Kenobi is, together with Yoda, one of many few surviving holdovers of the final nice period of the Jedi Order to outlive into the unique trilogy, and the primary time we see him struggle with a lightsaber will not be his most spectacular. His first duel within the collection is one during which he purposefully loses to Darth Vader as a way to develop into one with the Pressure, however once you view that duel within the context of his bigger profession, it is one final transfer of defensive knowledge in a profession marked by good preventing.
Whereas Anakin Skywalker utilized a extra aggressive method to dueling, Kenobi most well-liked to struggle defensively, ready for his opponents to make a flawed transfer or tire out. This technique would show efficient in a number of key duels all through his life. After defeating the Sith Darth Maul and avenging his grasp, Kenobi went on to develop into probably the most revered and highly effective Jedi Masters within the Order, and proved it time and time once more in battle. He was in a position to duel on even floor with everybody from Basic Grievous (who he fought a number of occasions earlier than lastly defeating him) to Asajj Ventress, and even confronted Maul once more on a number of events earlier than lastly killing him as an previous man. His most well-known duel, although, was with a younger Darth Vader on Mustafar. The 2 males fought an emotionally charged battle with each other, earlier than Kenobi was eventually in a position to achieve the excessive floor and switch Vader’s personal reckless anger towards him.
Depend Dooku
By the point we meet Depend Dooku in Assault of the Clones, he is an older man who’s been away from the Jedi Order for a while. We all know that he was Yoda’s apprentice at one level, and that he was in a position to distinguish himself as a formidable energy inside the Order throughout that point. After that, he fell below the thrall of Darth Sidious, turning into Darth Tyranus. That merging of sunshine and darkish aspect teachings made him a formidable opponent, notably with a lightsaber in his hand.
Dooku’s dueling fashion concerned heavy use of a curved blade and exact, swish actions that allowed him to be efficient whereas additionally conserving his vitality. This made him one of many best duelists of his time, at the same time as an previous man, and he proved it in Assault of the Clones when he defeated two Jedi — Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi — on the similar time, at the same time as one among them dueled with two sabers. At the same time as Anakin acquired higher as a duelist, Dooku was nonetheless in a position to constantly match him, till the younger Jedi’s extra aggressive assault lastly acquired the higher of him. He was additionally even able to going toe-to-toe with Yoda, at the very least for a short time.
Darth Sidious
Like Yoda, Darth Sidious will not be a Pressure person whose outward look would recommend an athletic and highly effective lightsaber assault, and for many of his time within the Star Wars saga we do not get to see him do a lot with a blade. He prefers to make use of his prodigious Pressure powers, together with Pressure lightning, somewhat than choose up a saber. When audiences lastly did see Palpatine struggle with a saber, although, in The Revenge of the Sith, he was revealed as one of many nice duelists of his time.
Palpatine’s lightsaber assault was based mostly on pure aggression and a way of pace and fury enhanced by the Pressure flowing via him. Consequently he was in a position to defeat three Jedi Masters — together with Package Fisto, who seems elsewhere on this very checklist — in a matter of seconds, then go toe-to-toe with Mace Windu. Later he managed to carry his personal towards Yoda, although he lastly defaulted to preventing with Pressure powers somewhat than remaining in a duel. Plus, his Star Wars animated appearances reveal that Sidious was additionally adept at preventing with two lightsabers without delay, which made him a match for double-bladed masters like Darth Maul.
Mace Windu
If Yoda was the Jedi Order’s avatar of knowledge in its waning days, then Mace Windu was its area basic, the champion who commanded respect not only for his management talents, however for his lightsaber prowess. Wielding his unmistakable purple blade, Windu lastly revealed his presents with a saber throughout Assault of the Clones on the Battle of Geonosis, when he was in a position to defeat the bounty hunter Jango Fett by charging him and deflecting his blaster bolts even whereas operating.
Windu was probably the most efficient Jedi leaders of the Clone Wars, demonstrating his energy repeatedly proper up till his try and arrest Chancellor Palpatine throughout the occasions of Revenge of the Sith. Although Windu in the end failed on this effort, it satirically additionally proves simply how expert he was with a saber. When Palpatine attacked, killing three different Jedi in a matter of seconds, Windu managed to remain within the struggle and even disarmed Palpatine. He was then ready to make use of his lightsaber to deflect the Sith Lord’s Pressure lightning, and will have even in the end prevailed if not for the intervention of Anakin Skywalker, who lower off Windu’s arm to stop him from killing the Chancellor.
Yoda
For years inside the realm of Star Wars fandom, Yoda was a fan favourite character merely for his capability to dispense knowledge with a humorousness within the authentic trilogy. By that time, he scoffed at the concept that he was some type of “great warrior” as Luke Skywalker insisted, however the prequel trilogy launched years later allowed us to see a distinct aspect of the legendary Grasp. A couple of years youthful and deeply concerned within the affairs of the then-thriving Jedi Order, Yoda revealed that he was about way more than knowledge. He was, fairly presumably, the best lightsaber swordsman of his time.
Yoda first revealed his prowess together with his inexperienced blade in Assault of the Clones, then continued to indicate his talents in Revenge of the Sith. In each movies he displayed a surprisingly acrobatic fashion, letting the Pressure circulate via him as he set his cane apart and battled towards Depend Dooku and Darth Sidious. In each instances, his opponents weren’t occupied with persevering with a direct lightsaber battle for lengthy, preferring as a substitute to make use of the Pressure to push heavy objects and hurl Pressure lightning in Yoda’s route. There is a good motive for that. If their battles had been nothing however sabers, it is fairly attainable the little inexperienced Grand Grasp would have ended them fairly shortly.
