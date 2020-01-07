Lightsaber masters ranked worst to best

The lightsaber is without doubt one of the most compelling innovations within the historical past of 20th century popular culture. At first look, it looks like nothing greater than a “laser sword,” however by way of its presence within the Star Wars franchise it turned one thing way more. The look of it, the sound of it because it strikes via the air, and the varied colours of the blades all make for a captivating weapon, however what actually units the lightsaber aside are the characters who’ve wielded it through the years.

Due to the unique trilogy, the prequels, the sequel trilogy and the animated collection like The Clone Wars, we have seen the lightsaber wielded by everybody from well-meaning amateurs to cold-blooded killers, however only some of these characters have distinguished themselves as true masters of the weapon. Whether or not they serve the sunshine aspect or the darkish, struggle with the Sith or the Jedi, these characters have managed to rise above the remainder as maybe the perfect fighters ever to wield the weapon of the Pressure. These are our favourite lightsaber masters in Star Wars, ranked.