“… Like Grandma Did?”: Karnataka BJP After Rahul Gandhi Challenges PM

Karnataka BJP was responding to a press release by Congress’s Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi:

A day after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to go to any college within the nation and clarify why “the economy is a basket case”, Karnataka BJP responded by claiming the Prime Minister would as a substitute deal with college students’ considerations by his Mann Ki Baat programme.

The state unit of the occasion additionally hit out at Mr Gandhi for his occasion’s criticism of the federal government, over its dealing with of pupil protests towards the controversial citizenship regulation, by referring to the 45-day shutdown of JNU by his grandmother – former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

“Dear @RahulGandhi, You have challenged PM @narendramodi to stand in front of students & talk to them. Should He talk to them after shutting down #JNU for 45 days, arrest students & lock them up like your grandma Indira Gandhi did? Or should He talk to them through #MannKiBaat?” Karnataka BJP’s tweet requested.

— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) January 13, 2020

The tweet was referring a shutdown imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1980/81 after violence broke out between rival Left-backed organisations.

On Monday night, after 20 opposition events met in Delhi to debate anti-citizenship regulation and NRC protests, Mr Gandhi demanded the PM converse on to college students in regards to the situation of the financial system.

“Mr Modi should stand up and have the courage to speak to the youngsters in the universities and tell them why the economy is a basket case. He does not have the guts to do it. I challenge him to tell the people what he is going to do with the country,” Mr Gandhi instructed reporters.

The Indian financial system is within the midst of a protracted slowdown with a number of key indicators registering document downward tendencies. Final week information company Reuters stated non-public economists had lowered the expansion forecast to round 5 per cent for the 2019/20 fiscal yr – the slowest in additional than a decade.

Final month was additionally the third in a row that shopper inflation – price of improve in costs of shopper items – was above the RBI’s medium-term goal of four per cent.

The Congress has repeatedly focused PM Modi’s ruling BJP on this subject, notably with the federal government as a consequence of current the Union Funds in parliament final month.

In the meantime, the huge protests which have damaged out throughout the nation over the Citizenship (Modification) Act, or CAA, have elevated stress on the central authorities. The January 5 assault on JNU college students and college by masked and armed has sharpened anger towards the centre.

A number of opposition events, together with the Congress, have denounced the assault and supported the scholars; Mr Gandhi accused PM Modi of pursuing a “distract and divide” coverage.

Interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi additionally hit out on the authorities yesterday, reinforcing the occasion’s place that the actual subject underlying the protests was completely different.

“There have been nation-wide spontaneous protests by the youth supported by citizens from all walks of life. The immediate cause is the CAA and NRC but they reflect widespread frustration and pent up anger,” she stated.

As an alternative of addressing it, the federal government has determined to crack down on protesters, Mrs Gandhi stated.