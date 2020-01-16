‘Like US Did After 9/11’: Gen Bipin Rawat’s Mantra For Fighting Terror

Normal Bipin Rawat was talking on the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi.

New Delhi:

Terrorism will stay so long as there are states that sponsor it and the one approach to finish it’s like America after 9/11, India’s Chief of Defence Workers Normal Bipin Rawat stated on Thursday, in a warning that was seen geared toward Pakistan.

“Terrorism is here to stay so long as there are going to be states that are going to sponsor terrorism and they are going to use terrorists as proxies, make weapons available to them, make funding for them, then we can’t control terrorism,” he was quoted as saying by information company ANI.

“We’ve to bring an end to terrorism and that can only happen the way Americans started after 9/11. They said let’s go on a spree on global war on terror. To do that you have to isolate the terrorists. Anybody who is sponsoring terrorism has to be taken to task,” Normal Rawat stated at an occasion in New Delhi.

“Any country which is sponsoring terrorism has to be taken to task. I feel one of the measures adopted is of blacklisting by Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is one good measure. Diplomatic isolation, you have to do this,” he added.

Although he didn’t title Pakistan, the assertion by Normal Rawat, who took over the newly-created title on Dec 31, will likely be extensively seen aimed as an assertive message for Islamabad. India has lengthy accused Pakistan of sheltering terrorists together with these behind the 2008 Mumbai terror assault often known as “26/11”.