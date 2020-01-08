‘Like watching paint dry’: Labour MPs savage ‘boring’ Corbyn loyalist Rebecca Long Bailey

Sir Keir Starmer

Sir Kier Starmer was raised by socialist mother and father who named him after Keir Hardie, the Labour chief’s founder and a colossus of the socialist motion.

The present bookies’ favorite to win the management, in Who’s Who he refers to his mother and father Rodney and Josephine Starmer as ‘Rod and Jo’.

The shadow Brexit secretary was an out-and-out Remainer who regularly clashed with Corbyn’s internal circle over his overt help for a second referendum.

The 57-year-old lawyer, a former director of public prosecutions, was stored largely out of sight through the election marketing campaign because the get together tried, unsuccessfully, to carry on to Go away seats within the north.

Distrusted by laborious left followers of Mr Corbyn, the Holborn and St Pancras MP set out his stall to be a unity candidate, attacking ‘factionalism’ and saying the get together wanted to incorporate each Momentum and followers of Tony Blair.

And he dangled a carrot in entrance of Corbynites, saying he didn’t need the get together to maneuver too far rightwards.

He additionally performed up his humble roots, with the Oxford-educated lawyer Sir Keir, who owns houses in London and Surrey value greater than £2million, saying in December: ‘I do know what it is like. I truly by no means had been in any office apart from a manufacturing unit till I left house for college. I might by no means been in an workplace.’

He mentioned he didn’t need a return to the period of Tony Blair, telling the BBC this morning: ‘I do not want another person’s title tattooed on my head to make selections.’

However he may face problem if he’s seen as not left wing sufficient, or if the get together feels it wants a northern voice to win again seats.

Emily Thornberry

Emily Thornberry has been dogged by claims of snobbery in direction of working-class voters for years.

The shadow overseas secretary, whose Islington seat neighbours that of Jeremy Corbyn, was pressured to resign from Ed Miliband’s entrance bench in 2014 after tweeting an apparently mocking picture of a home in Rochester with a white van and England flags exterior.

Labour got here third within the by-election within the constituency, which was gained by Ukip.

After December’s election failure she was embroiled in a livid row with ex-minister Caroline Flint, who misplaced her Don Vallley seat to the Tories.

Ms Flint claimed Mrs Thornberry informed a northern MP privately that Brexit voters have been ‘silly’.

Mrs Thornberry has angrily denied the allegation and threatened to sue Ms Flint.

A vigorous performer in Parliament, she has admirers amongst Labour’s clutch of metropolitan MPs.

Ms Thornberry’s London seat and vocal pro-Stay place might inform towards her – though the membership is mostly pro-EU.

Rebecca Lengthy Bailey

The shadow enterprise secretary is seen because the ‘continuity’ candidate, having been intently concerned in Labour’s lurch to the Left.

Incessantly deployed on media, the 40-year-old’s profession has been pushed by shadow chancellor John McDonnell, who has lengthy tipped her as a future chief.

Getting into the competition she set out her stall saying she’s going to hold pushing ‘our socialist agenda’, stressing her hard-Left credentials.

In a thinly-veiled swipe at rival Keir Starmer, she insisted she had not been pleased with the get together’s Brexit stance within the election marketing campaign, saying it had eroded ‘belief in our communities’. She additionally admitted Labour ought to have been ‘more durable’ in addressing a wave of vile anti-Semitism amongst activists.

However Ms Lengthy Bailey gave a staunch defence of Mr Corbyn, complaining that he had been subjected to ‘unprecedented ranges of criticism and assault towards his personal private character’ and she or he felt he was the ‘proper man’ with the ‘proper concepts’.

Given Labour’s dire must reconnect with its conventional heartlands, her northern constituency and accent can even be promoting factors.

Lisa Nandy

The Wigan MP washed her fingers of the Corbyn mission a while in the past – which might be a boon given its humiliating failure within the election.

However the 40-year-old has maintained a excessive media profile, and has robust left-wing credentials away with out being marked on the acute.

Whereas the management desperately tried to remain impartial, she pushed laborious for Labour to undertake a extra Go away coverage and settle for the decision of the referendum.

Saying her run she mentioned: ‘Without what were once our Labour heartlands, we will never win power in Westminster … I have heard you loud and clear.’

Ms Nandy was concerned in unsuccessful talks to help Theresa Might’s deal, however has indicated she wouldn’t help Boris Johnson’s more durable Brexit.

Nevertheless, some MPs complain that she is ‘light-weight’ and did not make good on her rhetoric about permitting Brexit to occur.

Jess Phillips

The Birmingham Yardley MP is a assured performer within the media and the Home of Commons chamber.

Her straight-talking, no-nonsense method and Brummie accent have gained her many followers and she or he was one of many first names talked about as a contender after Mr Corbyn introduced he would step down.

However she had a difficult begin to her marketing campaign. She backtracked after she recommended she would marketing campaign to take the UK again into the European Union if she takes over from Jeremy Corbyn.

Ms Phillips mentioned that she would ‘have to take a look at what was occurring on the time’ and that ‘whether it is extra economically viable to be within the European Union then I’ll battle for that’.

However the MP for Birmingham Yardley then appeared to carry out a screeching U-turn as she mentioned there may be ‘little doubt or debate’ that the UK is leaving the bloc and that she didn’t consider a pledge to rejoin could be within the get together’s subsequent manifesto.

The 38-year-old’s willingness to criticise the chief has gained her few pals amongst Corbynistas, with a groundswell of opposition to her taking up.

She has been the goal of excessive ranges of on-line abuse from folks throughout the political spectrum, together with loss of life threats.

She additionally has no expertise of the get together’s entrance bench, one thing that would both rely towards her or for her, relying on the views of the members.

In March she mentioned she would ‘be a superb prime minister’. At a time when a number of average MPs had stop Labour she added: ‘I really feel like I am unable to depart the Labour Celebration with out rolling the cube yet another time. I owe it that. However it does not personal me. It is nothing greater than a emblem if it does not stand for one thing that I truly care about – it is only a f***ing rose’.

Clive Lewis

The Norwich South MP, 48, has managed to ingratiate himself into the Corbyn machine regardless of a significant falling out over Brexit.

In 2017 he stop as shadow enterprise minister after he rebelled towards Mr Corbyn to oppose triggering Brexit negotiations.

However he returned the next 12 months to affix shadow chancellor John McDonnell’s financial group.

A sexism scandal from 2017 might be a significant hindrance in a ladership race more likely to function a number of feminine candidates. He was pressured to apologise ‘unreservedly’ for telling an activist to ‘get in your knees b****’ at an occasion throughout Labour convention.

Footage of a Momentum occasion in Brighton confirmed Mr Lewis making the comment to a person on stage because the viewers laughed.

The then backbencher admitted his language had been ‘offensive and unacceptable’ after going through a wave of condemnation from colleagues.