‘Liked my trailer more’: Dad Saif Ali Khan unhappy with daughter Sara’s Love Aaj Kal 2 trailer

Ever for the reason that trailer of Love Aaj Kal 2 has been launched, Twitter has gone right into a tizzy. Whereas many are calling it one of the best trailer of the yr to date, there are lots of who’re left completely unimpressed by Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s appearing.

Papa Saif Ali Khan’s response

“Ahmmm..I don’t know why.. I still remember shooting for Love Aaj Kal. Yes, I saw the trailer and I obviously wish them all the very best and wish Sara the best in everything she does. She is my daughter. Ahmmm.. I kind of liked my trailer more. What to say? But, I wish them all the best,” stated Saif Ali Khan concerning the trailer.

“It’s great but I don’t know how to feel about it. Even I could have acted in the sequel (laughs). I just did the remix of my song, Ole Ole (from Yeh Dillagi) for Jawaani Jaaneman and now my daughter is acting in a sequel of my film. It’s lovely and I wish her all the best. Time really is flying,” Saif Ali Khan, who was the unique star of the film, had earlier stated.

Social media response

Many stated that Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are attempting too desperately to behave and that exhibits, whereas few stated that the trailer lacked the unique Love Aaj Kal had. ‘Flop present,’ ‘pathetic appearing’, ‘Kartik Aaryan cannot play something aside from Kartik Aaryan’, ‘Attempting too desperately to behave’, ‘terribly lacking Saif and Deepika within the trailer’ had been among the reactions to the trailer on Youtube and Twitter.

Whereas there have been studies of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan calling off their relationship to give attention to their respective careers, their love story started on the units of the movie. After the movie’s shoot bought over, Sara had stated, “Thank you @kartikaaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee’s about you to chai’s with you, I wish we could do it all over. I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit.”