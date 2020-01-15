January 15, 2020 | 12:33pm

Two Florida males, it appears, didn’t brawl at a Walmart.

Rapper Boosie Badazz, previously Lil Boosie, is hitting again towards claims that he and George Zimmerman got here to blows within the car parking zone of a Miami massive field retailer.

Zimmerman, 36, was acquitted of the 2012 killing of unarmed teen Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Fla.

In accordance with the web rumors, Boosie acknowledged Zimmerman — who just lately filed a $100 million lawsuit towards the Martin household — and confronted him by saying, “Hey, you that fat-ass n—a who killed Trayvon right?”

Boosie, 37, knowledgeable his followers and followers on Instagram late Tuesday night time: “Service announcement from Boosie. I never seen George [Zimmerman] in my life, but on TV. This is a lie. Leave me alone.”

The viral tweets, nevertheless, claimed that the rapper, whose actual title is Torrence Hatch, was in custody after sustaining facial accidents, a busted lip and nostril, whereas Zimmerman was left hospitalized after struggling a seizure from being knocked “out cold” by Hatch, Advanced reviews.

The tall story, apparently spurred by the nameless social media account My Combine Tapez, went as far as to say that Zimmerman was “reaching for his gun” as Hatch approached him and that Lil Boosie was arrested.

Not so, Boosie mentioned in his Insta assertion: “George don’t know me. Talking ’bout I did something to him in Walmart. That is a lie.”

The “Superbad: The Return of Boosie Bad Azz” rapper beforehand served 5 years in a Louisiana jail on gun and drug expenses, and was busted on comparable expenses final yr in George.

The recording artist, who is predicated in Baton Rouge, LA however visiting Miami for a radio spot, used the weird rumor to plug his ramen noodle model, a collaboration with fellow rapper Grasp P’s “Rap Noodles,” which shall be obtainable in Walmart this Friday.

“They’re the best noodles you ever tasted in the world,” he hypes.