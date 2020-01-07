Lil Uzi Vert’s “Fustal Shuffle 2020” Video Is Really Good

Younger rap star Lil Uzi Vert had a tumultuous 2019; he spent a lot of the yr feuding along with his label boss DJ Drama and, probably as a consequence, not releasing all of the music he'd presumably been recording. However Uzi ended the yr triumphantly with the discharge of “Fustal Shuffle 2020,” a fizzy, foolish, catchy club-rap track with an intricately athletic dance hooked up. The track was an instantaneous smash, debuting at # 5 on the Billboard Scorching 100. (It might’ve been method larger if not for all of the Christmas music.) And now it will get a video, and its video is a complete lot of enjoyable.

Uzi has been hyping up the dance that goes together with “Fustal Shuffle” on social media for just a few months now, and it's mainly some Chicago footwork stuff. Director Jay Weneta’s video for the track is predictably heavy on that dance. The entire video, in reality, is just about simply footage of Uzi and his pals dancing. That is nice. We’d like extra of that.

These days, we've been getting a variety of dance-centric rap movies; take into account, for example, DaBaby's “Bop” video. These rule. Let's preserve doing that. However “Fustal Shuffle” stands out as a result of it's a dance-centric rap video the place the rapper actively participates within the dancing. Lil Uzi Vert is nice at dancing! He and his pals seem to be they'd be enjoyable to hang around with! It's some actual Step Up sequel shit. There’s no story to the video or something, and the enhancing is perhaps somewhat showy, however there’s one thing actually joyous in watching all of it occur anyway. When was the final time you noticed a rap video with precise breakdancing in it? Test it out beneath.

“Fustal Shuffle 2020 ″ is out now on the streaming providers.