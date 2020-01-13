LILLEY: Another teachers’ union rushes to strike over money

On Monday morning, members of the Ontario English Catholic Academics Affiliation began their “work to rule” job motion to attempt to stress the federal government. Their actions — together with not doing their jobs and never following the principles — are an try and get the federal government to provide in to their calls for presumably after mother and father complained en masse.

But, earlier than they have been even by way of a full day of job motion, the union had introduced they have been happening strike claiming the federal government was bargaining in dangerous religion.

It’s powerful to take OECTA and their president, Liz Stuart, significantly on that time once you name a strike so shortly.

“Our members are very clear, they will not accept anything that devastates our world-class education system here in Ontario,” Stuart stated.

So what gained’t they settle for?

They gained’t settle for a 1% elevate like the remainder of the general public service, they gained’t settle for a change calling for all highschool college students to finish two on-line programs between Grade 9 and Grade 12 and they won’t settle for any change to class dimension. Like their counterparts on the Ontario Secondary College Academics’ Federation, the Catholic academics open and shutting place is “leave everything the Liberals gave us in place or we strike.”

Simply as an apart, it’s fairly wealthy that OECTA is rejecting on-line studying for college kids when the coaching they provide members to permit them to improve their abilities and get pay raises is predominantly by way of on-line programs.

As for the remainder of it, this isn’t in regards to the youngsters as academics like to say, it’s in regards to the cash.

They reject the concept highschool college students ought to have a median class dimension of 28 as a result of it can imply fewer academics jobs sooner or later. In the identical vein they reject the concept on-line lessons are legitimate as a result of any introduction of necessary on-line lessons will imply fewer academics.

The entire world is transferring to on-line studying however Ontario college students needs to be shielded from that to guard union jobs.

And as for wages, the individuals who already far out-earn the common employee who pays these hefty instructor salaries need extra. Why shouldn’t they? In spite of everything, Stuart earns far more.

Since altering from being a instructor with the York Catholic District College Board in 2015 to heading up the union now, Stuart has seen her wage rise from $106,000 as a instructor to $174,000 in wage and advantages as union head. That will be a 64% elevate over simply 4 years, not dangerous if you will get it.

Stuart is a kind of union leaders who suppose that what she needs is what ought to occur and rattling the implications. She repeatedly dismissed the concept the federal government ought to sluggish the expansion of the training funds.

Underneath the Liberals, the training funds greater than doubled, even after adjusting for inflation. On the similar time, enrollment went down, standardized take a look at scores went down and the variety of academics and training employees and their salaries went up.

The rationale why OECTA is becoming a member of OSSTF, the elementary academics and the French language academics in taking job motion of 1 type or one other is that they lastly are dealing with a authorities that gained’t give them all the things they need. For goodness sakes, the final Liberal authorities paid the unions to barter.

In 2015, the Wynne authorities defended giving the unions $2.5 million for negotiating prices, that may be the price of negotiating with the federal government paying their salaries. Simply earlier than the final election, the Wynne authorities handed out a median payout to training employees of $1,200 every or a complete of $39 million.

The Ford authorities is lastly saying sufficient is sufficient.

They haven’t, regardless of the hype, reduce training spending and have the truth is elevated it. What they haven’t carried out is given academics all the things they need and that’s the reason we face extra strikes.

It’s arduous accountable the academics; they receives a commission a median of $90,000 a 12 months for 9 months of labor and all of the premium vacation instances off.

Being advised no after so lengthy should be powerful for them, but it surely’s good for the taxpayer fed up with unending payments.