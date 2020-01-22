LILLEY: Boy dies in Toronto shooting while Trudeau Liberals fire blanks

On what ought to have been another Monday, 15 year-old Safiullah Khosrawi was shot on his stroll dwelling from college in Toronto’s east finish. The suspect: One other 15 year-old at Khosrawi’s personal college.

Police aren’t keen to say that Khosrawi was the supposed goal of the taking pictures, he might have merely been killed whereas attempting to get dwelling. Det.-Sgt. Andy Singh stated that Khosrawi was not identified to police in any respect, had by no means been in bother.

The identical can’t be stated for the suspect, who can’t be named below the Youth Justice Act.

“This male is known to police,” Singh stated of the accused. “We have identified with the accused, some gang ties.”

Police aren’t keen to say this taking pictures was gang-related however provided that the accused has ties, they’re investigating with an open thoughts. The household of the deceased, in the meantime, is in shock.



Minister of Border Safety and Organized Crime Discount Invoice Blair rises throughout query interval within the Home of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec.13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

“He didn’t have an issue with anybody. Now I don’t have a brother anymore,” stated Safiullah’s brother, Ahmad.

This can be a case of a younger man whose life was lower too brief by the gang and gun tradition that permeates too a lot of our cities throughout Canada, too a lot of our neighbourhoods. There isn’t a manner that the 15-year-old who allegedly pulled the set off to kill younger Safiullah was a authorized and licenced gun proprietor.

But, on the identical time, the person answerable for fixing this drawback was exhibiting that he doesn’t have a clue.

Federal Public Security Minister Invoice Blair was talking with reporters in Winnipeg saying that the Trudeau authorities will transfer rapidly to ban the firearms he and the federal government take into account “the greatest threat and the most dangerous.”

The unhappy truth of the matter is that with that remark, Blair has proven that he both doesn’t know what he’s speaking about or is willingly turning a blind eye to the actual drawback.

There isn’t a doubt that Safiullah was shot with an easy-to-conceal handgun, one which 15-year-olds usually are not legally allowed to personal or possess. This was a homicide, like so many carried out throughout Canada, allegedly dedicated with an unlawful gun.

So why do I say Blair’s phrases present he doesn’t have a clue?

As a result of the one weapons that Blair and the Trudeau Liberals have stated they need to prohibit, and the one ones they’ll transfer quick on, are rifles owned by authorized and licenced gun homeowners which aren’t utilized in shootings just like the one which killed younger Safiullah.

Additionally they aren’t used within the gang shootings plaguing our cities.

Blair ought to know this. He’s the previous police chief in Toronto and is aware of that the gun crime most of us fear about isn’t dedicated not by licenced gun homeowners however by criminals utilizing unlawful weapons — most of that are smuggled from the USA.

But, Blair can’t sit throughout from the Khosrawi household and inform them that he doesn’t know tips on how to cope with the type of weapons that killed Safiullah so they are going to promise to take motion towards individuals who already observe the legislation.

Just like the overwhelming majority of individuals killed with a firearm in Canada, Safiullah Khosrawi wasn’t killed by a hunter or goal shooter who adopted the legislation and has a licence. But the federal government has no technique to cope with this apart from to go after those that aren’t committing the crime.

The Trudeau authorities must go after the actual drawback, and the crime weapons killing individuals like Safiullah Khosrawi, somewhat than concentrating on these already following the legislation.