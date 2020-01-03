LILLEY: Canada needs to stand firm against Iran

With regards to Canada-Iran relations, difficult is the important thing phrase and that hasn’t been helped by the Trudeau authorities’s Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde strategy to relations with the Mullahs in Tehran.

This newest surgical strike by the Trump administration to take out Iran’s “terrorist in chief” Qasem Soleimani exhibits simply how issues stay troublesome.

Someplace deep in my closet is a t-shirt from a soccer membership in Palatine, Sick., saying, “Thank you Canada!” with eight soccer balls throughout the shirt — one for every of the American hostages our diplomats helped free in 1979. It was a courageous transfer for Ambassador Ken Taylor who risked the security of our personal diplomats to assist our neighbour and ally.

From that point ahead, Canada’s relations with Iran have been troublesome, however we maintained them till 2012 when Stephen Harper’s authorities reduce relations.



Iranian demonstrators chant slogans throughout a protest towards the assassination of the Iranian Maj.-Gen. Qassem Soleimani in entrance of United Nation workplace in Tehran, Iran on Jan. three, 2020. (West Asia Information Company)

John Baird, who served as Harper’s international affairs minister on the time, instructed me in a cellphone interview Friday that the primary motivating cause for shutting down diplomatic relations with Iran was the security of our civil servants.

“Our diplomats would have been in danger,” noting that mobs in Iran had attacked many embassies through the years and that a lot of our allies had left the nation, making Canada a extra possible goal for the subsequent mob.

“We were repulsed by their material support for terrorism, their terrible human rights record,” Baird mentioned of the choice to tug out of Tehran whereas insisting the primary cause was the security of Canada’s diplomats.

Seven years after that call to interrupt off diplomatic ties, there stays a break in relations, regardless of Justin Trudeau’s promise to make good with Iran.

As they got here to energy in 2015, the Trudeau Liberals denounced the previous Harper authorities’s stance. Then-foreign affairs minister Stephane Dion would usually inform reporters that the Harper Conservatives had been “ideological” in kicking Iranian diplomats out of Canada and freezing relations with the most important state sponsor of terrorism on the planet.

4 years later, the Trudeau Liberals have successfully adopted the Harper-era insurance policies if not the tone.

In response to the Trump strike towards Iran’s prime terrorist sponsor, International Affairs Minister Francois-Phillipe Champagne mentioned he was involved in regards to the security of our troops within the area however then went on:

“We name on all sides to train restraint and pursue de-escalation. Our purpose is and stays a united and steady Iraq.

Canada has lengthy been involved by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Qods Drive, led by Qasem Soleimani, whose aggressive actions have had a destabilizing impact within the area and past.”

Saying you’re “concerned” a few group that has funded or armed conflicts in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and Bahrain.

“Their blood is all over it,” Baird mentioned of the numerous regional conflicts.

He referred to as Soleimani a terrorist — not a normal — and Baird is completely proper.

Shuvaloy Majumdar, a former advisor to Baird and presently the Munk senior fellow on the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, mentioned Soleimani ought to have been taken out a very long time in the past.

“I hope the mounting and unequivocal evidence of this regime supporting terror will make our government stand on the right side,” Majumdar mentioned.

“It doesn’t serve Canadian interests well to have a government that doesn’t see the threat for what it is.”

Baird mentioned it’s time for Canada to face with international locations that share the identical pursuits to guarantee that Iran is held to account. He additionally famous that this strike by the Individuals was a response, not a provocation based mostly on what occurred with the assault on their embassy earlier this week.

“These were Shiite Militias, backed by Iran, that attempted to breach the American embassy,” Baird mentioned.

Sensible phrases at a time when the knee jerk response is to at all times blame America, at all times blame Trump. Iran is a nasty actor not solely within the Center East however all over the world and has been for many years.

We might do effectively to do not forget that.