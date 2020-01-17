LILLEY: Canadian Tire takes Trudeau’s corporate welfare for green cars

At what level will we simply admit that with out big subsidies the electrical car business wouldn’t exist?

Electrical vehicles, and the linked situation of local weather change, are the most recent excuse for company welfare — the act of taking your hard-earned tax and giving them to, on this case, a really worthwhile firm.

Canadian Tire, come on down! You’re the following contestant on The Worth is Proper, Company Welfare Version.

The corporate, which owns their iconic retail shops, Mark’s clothes shops, Sportchek and extra, had revenues of $14 billion final 12 months and a web revenue of $783 million.



Canadian forex (Getty Pictures)

So I’ve to ask, why on earth is the federal authorities giving them any cash, nevermind $2.7 million to construct “54 electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers at Canadian Tire locations across central and western Canada?”

To prime it off, the Authorities of British Columbia is kicking in an additional $275,000 for charging stations in that province.

Have I discussed that Canadian Tire owns roughly 300 fuel stations throughout the nation? They make some huge cash promoting a product the federal authorities doesn’t like and desires achieved away with.

And regardless of all this, the federal authorities, and the B.C. authorities, are placing tax right into a scheme to cost autos purchased and paid for by individuals who can afford higher-than-average car costs.

It’s a part of the entire concept that we’ve obtained to subsidize individuals and firms who’ve the cash to go inexperienced on their very own to do the “right thing.” Do you keep in mind Loblaws getting federal cash to put in new fridges?

Final spring, it was revealed that Loblaws was given a $12 million grant by the Trudeau authorities to put in energy-efficient fridges, all a part of a local weather change initiative. The corporate had made roughly $three billion the 12 months earlier than so I’m fairly positive they might have paid for their very own fridges, however why would they when the fed are providing them money?

I imply, in some methods, it’s actually powerful in charge Canadian Tire or Loblaws — and I store at their shops usually. The feds are providing them cash, they might be loopy to not take it.

There was an announcement final 12 months the place Trudeau himself introduced that his authorities was giving $40 million to BlackBerry for his or her self-driving car analysis.

The corporate admitted they didn’t want the cash however why wouldn’t they take it?

Want additional proof that electrical car gross sales don’t occur with out huge subsidies?

When the Ontario authorities lower their subsidy of as much as $14,000 per car after successful the 2018 election, gross sales in Ontario dropped greater than 50%. For those who gained’t give individuals cash to take these vehicles, individuals gained’t purchase them.

Why the Ontario authorities would subsidize vehicles that aren’t even made within the heartland of Canada’s auto sector is past me anyway.

Canadian Tire has the cash and assets to put in charging stations in any respect 300 of their fuel stations, in the event that they wished to do it, and so they wouldn’t need assistance from the federal authorities or some other authorities.

That’s how initiatives like this needs to be rolled out: Let the market deal with it whether or not we’re speaking about autos gross sales or car charging. It’s past time my cash and yours stopped going to pay for different individuals to be ok with the automobile they drive.