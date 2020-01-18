LILLEY: Canadians are ditching CBC, so why do we keep funding it?

Each single time I critique CBC, I’m informed that we have to have the state broadcaster, that Canadians depend upon it.

However the numbers would beg to vary.

Whether or not we’re speaking viewers share or promoting income, CBC is a broadcaster in decline.

Do you know that throughout Canada, over a complete of 27 stations coast to coast, the typical viewers for CBC’s supper hour newscast was 329,000 individuals? That’s not 329,000 individuals per market, that’s throughout the nation.

Examine that to only one among CTV’s native supper hour newscasts, CFTO in Toronto, which averaged 1.four million viewers per night time within the first week of 2020. That doesn’t embody different main markets like Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary or Ottawa the place CTV outstrips CBC. It doesn’t embody World Information, which is dominant in Western Canada and like CTV doesn’t take a $1.5 billion per yr subsidy from the taxpayers.

These CBC rankings aren’t numbers that I’ve made up, they had been contained in CBC’s most up-to-date annual report and highlighted by Ottawa-based media outlet Blacklock’s Reporter.

Different nuggets in that annual report embody that CBC’s prime-time viewers share in tv was 5%, down from 7.6% in 2017-18. We additionally discovered that CBC Information Community’s complete viewers share is 1.four% of all TV viewers.

These slumping rankings imply slumping advert gross sales, the report says promoting income is down 21% total — the decline in English Canada was really a lot greater, a 37% drop. If it weren’t for CBC’s French language division having a fairly good yr, issues would have been a lot worse.

Advert revenues dropped from $318.2 million in 2018 to $248.7 million in 2019 and issues are usually not prone to get higher. Nicely, aside from the rise in authorities income.

Justin Trudeau’s Liberals had been elected on a promise to extend CBC’s base funding by $150 million a yr. That promise has been met and I’m positive Trudeau will quickly be contemplating more cash for his favorite information and media outlet.

In the meantime, as I reported about two weeks in the past now, CBC is asking the CRTC for permission to broadcast much less Canadian content material on TV at the same time as they take extra of our cash. As a part of their broadcast licence renewal utility, the state broadcaster is asking the published regulator for permission to point out much less “mandated content,” which means much less Canadian content material.

Would we even discover?

CBC’s newest try and get rankings not off course has seen them usher in Household Feud Canadian Version. Nothing says telling Canada’s tales to Canadians fairly like importing a dated American sport present and promoting it like it’s one thing new.

What’s subsequent? Displaying Dwelling Alone 2 and enhancing out Donald Trump?

CBC does nicely in radio — as somebody who labored for years in non-public radio and competed towards CBC Radio, I can say they’ve an viewers and do a great job.

But on TV, Canadians are voting with their clickers.

Lengthy earlier than reducing the wire turned a priority for TV executives, CBC was the third horse in a three-horse race. They had been the least most well-liked choice for comedies or dramas and the least most well-liked for information.

This will likely come as a shock to some media people, particularly on Parliament Hill, however CBC’s The Nationwide has been the third most watched nationwide newscast for many years. Their latest reboot has solely made issues worse, pushing rankings under 400,000 viewers an evening and at occasions I’m informed under 300,000 viewers.

CBC is out of contact with Canadians and what they need to see.

Their supporters could say rankings shouldn’t matter for a state broadcaster like CBC but when they aren’t producing exhibits we need to watch with their large subsidy then what’s the level of continuous to fund them?

