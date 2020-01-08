LILLEY: CBC wants more money to broadcast less Canadian content

Think about that you just ran a enterprise the place you gave a key worker a elevate — not a small one however a major pay hike — and the employee circled and stated that she or he ought to do much less work for more cash.

That’s what CBC is doing to the Canadian taxpayer proper now.

After getting a lift from taxpayers below the Trudeau Liberals, the state broadcaster is asking to broadcast much less Canadian content material. Or, as I prefer to say, they wish to do much less of what we pay them for whereas taking extra of our cash.

Within the 2015 Public Accounts of Canada, the official doc on authorities bills, CBC was listed as getting almost $1.1 billion from taxpayers. Justin Trudeau’s Liberals campaigned on a promise to extend funding to CBC and the newest public accounts have them getting in extra of $1.22 billion from taxpayers.

But, of their most up-to-date utility to the CRTC, Canada’s federal broadcast regulator, CBC is asking for permission to broadcast much less Canadian content material. Isn’t that why they exist?

I imply, we don’t give them $1.2 billion a yr to broadcast repeats of Residence Alone 2 with Donald Trump lower out.

And reality be instructed the $1.2 billion we give CBC isn’t the entire story; they get hundreds of thousands extra from the Canada Media Fund, for instance. That’s a fund paid for by the federal government and anybody who has cable, satellite tv for pc and shortly any streaming service resembling Netflix.

A portion of your month-to-month invoice goes to the Canada Media Fund which then pays for Canadian productions. A lot of that cash can also be given to CBC.

So after getting about $1.5 billion a yr from taxpayers and people with cable payments, an incredible large head begin over another broadcaster, CBC desires to chop the quantity of Canadian programming they put over the airwaves and put extra of that content material on their streaming service.

Why not air the exhibits on each platforms?

As a substitute, CBC is asking the CRTC to cut back the variety of hours that “mandated” applications have to be aired on tv, arguing that they need to deal with on-line programming.

Look, I’m of the opinion that CBC needs to be shut down and the belongings offered off for elements, particularly their tv providers. I imply, would we actually miss the nation-enriching programming of Household Feud Canadian Version? I do know nobody would miss their flagship information program The Nationwide as a result of nobody is watching it now.

CBC took their third-place newscast and rebuilt it in a method that took the rankings to embarrassingly low ranges. It’s not that Canadians aren’t watching information, they aren’t watching CBC newscasts.

However since no authorities and no occasion will run on shutting CBC down and placing us out of their distress, then we should always at the very least demand that they do what we pay them for.

Meaning telling Canadian tales, not shopping for up American motion pictures or shopping for the Canadian rights to dated American recreation exhibits and producing newscasts that target this nation somewhat than obsessing over Donald Trump.

CBC will get a $1.5 billion head begin on each non-public broadcaster within the nation with their subsidy and so they proceed to attempt to discover methods to chop what they need to be doing to deal with areas they shouldn’t.

The CRTC is holding hearings. If you happen to agree with me, make your voice heard by them or by contacting your MP to be heard.

We are able to’t let CBC proceed to attempt to take our cash whereas they attempt to skip out on doing their job.