LILLEY: Conservatives must decide what they stand for not just choose a new leader

Overlook about who’s in or out for the Conservative management race that can dominate federal politics in 2020, the query is what does the social gathering stand for at this level?

Proper now the projected front-runner, based mostly solely on some sort of cosmic intestine really feel of pundits is Rona Ambrose. Why? Individuals suppose she may win. What does she stand for? Now we have some inkling from her time within the Harper authorities and her time as Conservative interim chief, however principally folks cite the winnability issue as Ambrose’s best energy.

Similar goes for Peter Mackay who hems and haws about coming into the race to guide the social gathering he helped discovered 16 years in the past. Individuals suppose he can beat Justin Trudeau and the Liberals in an election.

To what finish?

The Conservatives want to determine what they need to provide voters earlier than voters will need to entrust them with energy. Proper now this can be a social gathering the place each MP Pierre Poilievre and former Quebec Premier Jean Charest suppose they are often the chief.

Each males have good qualities however would enchantment to vastly completely different components of the Conservative coalition and maybe not sufficient of the coalition to win.

I proceed to listen to folks say there must be a contemporary Conservative Occasion or voters will reject it on the subsequent election. What does that imply? If it means making use of conservative rules to at this time’s issues, then I’d agree. If it means being similar to the Liberals then that’s a mistake. Voters will select an actual Liberal over one in blue each time.

The Liberals beneath Justin Trudeau are clear on what they’re and the place they stand. As a lot as most Liberals I do know hate the time period, Workforce Trudeau has embraced the tax and spend stereotype. There is no such thing as a deficit mountain too excessive to climb for them.

Are the Conservatives merely the anti-deficit social gathering? The anti-tax social gathering? Voters will need greater than that and greater than the promise of a tax credit score right here and there.

The Liberals and NDP each campaigned on some type of nationwide pharmacare plan within the final election and the Trudeau authorities promised motion on this entrance within the throne speech. How would a Conservative authorities deal with this file?

The NDP plan of a single payer authorities system would see the federal government nationalize a giant chunk of the insurance coverage business resulting in chaos and unemployment and the disruption of drug advantages for almost all of Canadians who’ve protection. The Liberals will undoubtedly attempt to discover a center floor that can anger the provinces and see the federal forms develop exponentially whereas the variety of folks getting new drug protection will enhance marginally.

Absolutely there should be some concepts rooted in conservative rules to take care of this situation. Similar with the uncontrolled price of housing in main cities.

These are the problems that trigger households sleepless nights, if you’d like their votes, give attention to these points.

Assume larger than the present election cycle, suppose larger than merely beating Justin Trudeau.

What does it imply to be a Conservative in Canada in 2020?

The Liberals and their associates within the media will need to proceed to push the picture of a cranky previous white man — why it’s okay to be bigoted in opposition to cranky previous white guys is past me — however after all the social gathering and the motion is way more than that.

It’s as much as Conservatives, and their subsequent chief, to outline themselves reasonably than let their opponents do it for them.

