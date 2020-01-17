LILLEY: Ford stands up for education, rejecting union demands

Premier Doug Ford stood exterior his workplace at Queen’s Park on Thursday talking in sombre tones.

The subject was training, however not the strikes gripping the province. Ford was there to speak about scholarships within the reminiscence of the 57 Canadians who died when Iran shot down Ukraine Worldwide Flight PS752.

“Many of the victims were young people, were students attending college or university right here in Ontario,” Ford stated, as he introduced the scholarships.

Ford famous that lots of these misplaced have been college students or lecturers who had connections to Ontario schools or universities. College students, professors, researchers — all misplaced on that flight however not forgotten.

“We’re establishing 57 individual scholarships of $10,000 each to honour and commemorate each of the bright lights we lost. And of course, we want to hear from the families of the victims to determine how we best preserve memory of their loved ones through this fund,” Ford stated.

The premier stated he could be in discussions with households on how finest to honour these misplaced, particularly the 34 of the 57 with a connection to an Ontario post-secondary training.

Now, whereas Ford was there to speak about training by way of scholarships, many of the questions he confronted have been in regards to the rotating strikes hitting elementary and excessive colleges throughout the province.

Would he supply extra money by way of raises to academics? No. Would he contemplate back-to-work laws? Sure. Will he change his thoughts on implementing on-line studying? Not an opportunity.

“No,” Ford stated bluntly when requested if he would go larger for instructor raises.

“You know something, we can’t have rules for the heads of the unions that represent the teachers, and rules for everyone else in the province.”

And that’s very true in training.

Two training sector unions have already agreed to offers that embrace a 1% elevate. Bizarrely, if one of many training unions will get the next elevate, that elevate will get applied throughout the board with all of the unions. That’s one thing Ontario can’t afford.

Highschool academics within the public and Catholic programs have stated they won’t settle for on-line studying being applied in Ontario’s colleges. The province had stated it will require college students coming into Grade 9 this September to finish 4 on-line programs by the point they graduate, one thing that has been lowered two programs over 4 years.

Nonetheless, the academics say no, they received’t settle for that. It’s like they suppose they run the faculties, they don’t. The province says they are going to go forward with obligatory on-line studying, with exemptions for some college students, and it’s a part of modernizing the training system.

“I find it ironic that when the teachers have to upgrade their skills, guess what? They do it online. But it’s not all right for Grade 11 or Grade 12 students, to go online and take a course,” Ford stated.

If you happen to haven’t been round youngsters recently, they spend their lives on-line.

Giving them the talents to take on-line programs — which they might want to soak up both post-secondary or within the workforce — solely is smart.

The academics’ unions oppose it as a result of they fear it’d imply fewer jobs within the classroom — that means they’d acquire much less in union dues — sooner or later. It’s a part of why I say these contract talks are all about cash for the unions.

“We either stay stagnant and roll over like the previous Liberal government did, and give the unions whatever they want, or we be responsible and respect the taxpayer’s money and be fair,” Ford stated.

Being honest to taxpayers as a substitute of spending wildly just like the Liberals, isn’t that what we employed Ford and his authorities to do within the final election?