LILLEY: Ontario’s job market booms

The Ford authorities is crowing concerning the newest job numbers and I don’t blame them.

The province is doing nicely and has heaps to brag about — even when there are some issues on the horizon.

Ontario’s unemployment fee got here in at 5.three% in December, down from 5.6% the month earlier than as 25,000 new jobs had been added, most of them full-time. In reality the province added 43,700 full-time jobs final month however misplaced 18,600 part-time jobs.

Since coming to workplace, Premier Doug Ford has been bragging about creating the correct circumstances to permit employers to create jobs and it’s arduous to argue with the numbers. Since taking energy in June 2018, the variety of jobs in Ontario has grown by 296,700, once more, most of them full-time.

“What we’ve done is taken about $5 billion out of the cost of doing business in Ontario,” Vic Fedeli mentioned Friday.

Fedeli is Ford’s minister accountable for financial improvement and job creation and has actually been going around the globe promoting Ontario as a spot to arrange store.

He pointed to the decreasing of Office Security and Insurance coverage Board premiums with out decreasing protection for employees, a transfer he says has saved enterprise vital . There may be the choice to not go forward with tax and wage will increase deliberate by the earlier authorities and an enchancment on writing down the price of new gear.

“The plan that Premier Ford and our government has put in place is working,” Fedeli mentioned.

The plan is working besides in jobs for one key space, manufacturing, a sector the Ford authorities has mentioned they may revive in Ontario. In December 2017 there have been 785,000 manufacturing jobs within the province, final month there have been simply 745,000. That drop of 40,000 jobs, or about 5% of the workforce, over two years is important.

“We saw the job manufacturing numbers stabilize this month, there were no losses this month,” Fedeli mentioned.

Fedeli factors to the brand new wave of auto jobs in Canada, those making driverless vehicles with services in Ottawa, Toronto and Markham. Which will work for some nevertheless it gained’t change the forms of jobs generations of households have relied upon.

To attempt to fill that void the federal government is engaged on what they name the “Job Site Challenge.” The thought is to search out massive plots of land of between 500 and 1,500 acres that may maintain a big manufacturing website, be it automotive or the rest, and market these websites to corporations trying to develop.

“When we were in India, South Korea and Japan we were asked the same question, ‘Where can we locate?’” Fedeli mentioned.

Till Jan. 31, municipalities have the prospect to submit a proposed website or websites for consideration and the chosen websites will probably be a part of a program that can guarantee zoning and servicing are accomplished so producers can transfer in shortly.

And whereas the discount of producing jobs is one downside, the dearth of expert trades folks is one other. Jobs are merely not being crammed as a result of there should not sufficient folks with the talents to fill them.

So on Friday Monte McNaughton, the minister accountable for abilities and coaching, launched a brand new advert marketing campaign to make folks consider the expert trades as a profession path.

“We need to do a better job at enticing young people and their parents to the skilled trades,” McNaughton mentioned. “For too long, we haven’t viewed these challenging positions as a viable first option.”

Ontario sits at an odd place, a strong jobs market that continues to develop, a key sector that’s struggling to maintain jobs whereas expert trades go on the lookout for employees. Perhaps it’s an indication of a provincial economic system in transition however total one which Ontario is dealing with nicely.

