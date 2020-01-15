LILLEY: Parents deserve a refund if teachers won’t work

Contemplate it a partial refund.

The Ontario authorities goes to supply dad and mom affected by the continuing one-day strikes at Ontario faculties as much as $60 a day, per youngster, to offset child-care prices. How a lot every father or mother will get depends upon the age of their youngsters and different elements, however the cash is a refund of types.

Authorities officers inform me that if each father or mother have been to take them up on their supply, and plenty of won’t, it might price them $48 million if all of the boards have been coping with a strike. The wage financial savings from not paying lecturers on those self same strike days … $60 million per day.

Wait, that truly seems like a rip-off now! The province can pay dad and mom some money for child-care prices and nonetheless pocket at the least $12 million a day in financial savings. Can we make these strike days occur extra usually?

On Monday, the province’s English public elementary lecturers will maintain a one-day strike. On Tuesday, all English Catholic lecturers will stroll off the job and subsequent Wednesday, public highschool lecturers will maintain one more sooner or later strike.

The unions, and their allies within the NDP, are calling this nothing however an try and bribe dad and mom with their very own cash. No, it’s refunding dad and mom for the cash they already paid to fund their youngsters’ training, an training they don’t seem to be getting due to the strikes.

Look, labour negotiations, like every negotiations, requires either side to be versatile. Up to now it’s the Ford authorities providing flexibility whereas trainer unions demand that they get every part they’d earlier than, plus a elevate and an enormous bump in advantages.

Authorities estimates are that if the union calls for have been agreed to, it might ultimately price taxpayers an additional $7 billion a yr by the tip of the contract. At which level we’d be confronted with one other spherical of bargaining with trainer unions whose opening and shutting place consists of telling the federal government of the day, ‘Give us what we want or else.’

It shouldn’t be misplaced on anybody that the very trainer unions at the moment inflicting the mayhem in our training system have fought with each authorities in my reminiscence: PC, Liberal and even NDP. They’d such as you to suppose that is all in regards to the Ford authorities and their “mean” ideology however it’s not.

Go ask former Liberal premier Dalton McGuinty; there is just one approach to get peace with Ontario’s trainer unions and that’s to present them every part they ask for. Something much less and they’ll declare struggle on you.

Have been Ontario lecturers arduous executed by, underpaid, overworked or in any other case abused then I’d again them of their push for higher pay or working situations. That isn’t the case immediately in Ontario.

We’re speaking about among the best-paid folks within the province with nice pension and advantages — and loads of time without work.

The strikes which are coming subsequent week will harm youngsters, they are going to harm households. The federal government is correct to present dad and mom a refund, even when it is just a partial refund, to assist offset the prices. Take the cash we’d pay lecturers with and pay dad and mom.

Finally, possibly sufficient lecturers will notice they aren’t getting forward on this matter and urge their union bosses to finish the nonsense, get a settlement and cease strolling off the job.