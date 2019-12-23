LILLEY: Playing politics with the ‘R-word’ as Canada’s economy sputters

They weren’t the numbers the Liberals would have been hoping for.

After disappointing job numbers earlier this month and a drop in retails gross sales introduced final week, Statistics Canada reported a slowing development sector and a drop in GDP on Monday.

It’s the most recent in a collection of financial indicators from StatsCan exhibiting Canada’s financial system is beginning to sputter.

The information will increase the decision from the Conservatives that we may very well be headed in the direction of a made-in-Canada recession.

That’s a declare Finance Minister Invoice Morneau has known as “irresponsible,” even because the numbers are headed within the flawed course.

Total GDP declined zero.1% in October, not an enormous dip by any means however when added to the delines in key financial sectors it’s a worrying determine. Stats Also can reported a zero.5% decline in development funding on Monday.

Different key indicators in decline embrace wholesale gross sales down 1.1%, manufacturing gross sales down zero.7% and naturally unemployment elevated final month with 71,000 jobs disappearing.

The Conservatives raised the prospect of a recession in response to the Liberal fiscal replace final week.

The replace projected that Canada’s financial system would develop in 2020 although at a slower fee than this yr.

“What we are facing now is the prospect of a made in Canada recession,” Conservative Finance Critic Pierre Poilievre stated final week.

Poilievre stated he doesn’t assume Canada is in a recession but however worries the Liberals might exacerbate one if the financial system slows.

“I think it’s a little bit irresponsible of the Conservatives to be making people more anxious,” Morneau advised CTV’s political present Query Interval.

“We need to play our hand cautiously, but I see the economy as strong and I see it as growing.”

It’s a bit wealthy for the Liberals to be calling out the Conservatives on elevating the spectre of a recession when Justin Trudeau’s mandate letter to Morneau does that very factor.

“Preserve fiscal firepower in the event that we need to respond to an economic downturn,” Trudeau instructs Morneau within the letter.

Properly that’s not one thing Morneau did, the fiscal replace confirmed a projected deficit for this yr of $26.6 billion in comparison with the $19.eight billion they predicted within the finances.

Subsequent yr’s deficit might be even increased at $28.1 billion.

If that’s the sort of spending the Liberals are keen to do in what they contemplate good occasions, how a lot will they be spending if there’s a downturn? Or to Trudeau’s level, will we have now the ‘fiscal firepower” left to reply?

Trudeau was elected in 2015 on a promise of three small deficits of $10 billion a yr earlier than returning the nation’s books to stability. In fact he by no means hit these targets, the deficits had been two and thrice increased and the return to stability by no means occurred.

In October’s election Trudeau promised even larger deficits, an additional $94 billion of deficit spending over his second mandate and he was nonetheless returned to energy.

The Worldwide Financial Fund has warned that commerce tensions will gradual international development over the subsequent yr or so, a transfer that if true would have an even bigger impression on Canada than most different nations which might be much less export dependent.

Are the Conservatives taking part in politics by elevating the spectre of a recession? Completely, however so are the Liberals in criticizing them for doing so. Even the PM is aware of we must be ready.

Recessions are available in common cycles and we might very a lot be due for one in 2020, the large query is whether or not we might be ready when it comes.