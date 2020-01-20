LILLEY: Stupid government regulations just keep on coming

I’m undecided how they do it every year? How do the oldsters on the Canadian Federation of Impartial Enterprise decide the dumbest, most ridiculous examples for his or her annual Paperweight Awards for silly authorities regulation?

I imply, competitors is hard.

Final 12 months, the CFIB cited Quebec rules which prohibited an current beer from a craft brewer from together with the phrase hashish on their label whereas Quebec’s liquor rules required them to incorporate it.

The 12 months earlier than, there was the enterprise proprietor instructed that they had to purchase a brand new ladder as a result of their current ladder’s certification stickers had been worn out and hard to learn.

I imply, how do you beat these ridiculous examples of presidency regulation for the sake of regulation?

How about requiring a enterprise to use for a brand new enterprise licence in the event that they transfer? CFIB cites Metropolis of Toronto rules requiring companies to use for a brand new licence for any transfer of premises as in the event that they by no means existed as a enterprise beforehand.

Even a transfer subsequent door can set off such a requirement.

Now, Toronto has a status for being outdated and stodgy. That might not be correct anymore however what about Prince Edward Island?

P.E.I.’s Liquor Management Act nonetheless prohibits “licensed dining rooms from selling liquor without food, unless they have a separate lounge licence.”

It’s like the times when never-eaten cheese sandwiches can be positioned on tables in order that prospects might take pleasure in a drink with out having to purchase a meal.

Talking of loopy booze-related rules, the Division of Finance in Newfoundland truly requires that comfort retailer house owners solely give a refund on bottle returns if the variety of bottles being returned matches the variety of bottles being bought.



Crate with full beer bottles

What if I wish to return two 24s and solely wish to purchase a six-pack?

Each a part of the nation has their ridiculous regulation. Till not too long ago. the allow system in Winnipeg solely allowed bookings for electrical inspections to be executed over the cellphone between eight:30 a.m. and 9:30 am. Why?

What about in Alberta the place small breweries outsourcing their manufacturing to a unique brewery should ship their product to a authorities warehouse in Edmonton earlier than being allowed to promote it?

Typically rules like this are outdated and the explanation for his or her existence is misplaced in time. Perhaps as soon as upon a time, the regulation made sense, or a minimum of somebody thought it did, however now nobody can keep in mind the explanation.

Everyone knows the explanation for Ontario’s current determination to pressure gasoline station house owners to place stickers on gasoline pumps.

The Ford authorities opposes the carbon tax and determined to make use of the heavy hand of the state to assist push their message, that’s not what authorities rules ought to be used for and it’s one other instance of a regulation worthy of a paperweight award.



An instance of the sticker that the Ontario authorities desires on gasoline pumps. (Veronica Henri, Toronto Solar)

“We are able to chuckle on the absurdity, however these guidelines are an enormous waste of time, cash and

vitality for residents and small enterprise house owners,” stated Jordi Morgan, CFIB’s vice-president for

Atlantic Canada .

“Most of them also have a pretty clear fix, which we’re suggesting to the governments and agencies responsible.”

That is what enterprise house owners imply once they say pink tape and rules value them cash and complications. It’s time for all governments to clear away ineffective rules.